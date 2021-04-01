Leaf Home Solutions™ Strengthens Footprint Across North America with Seven Office Openings

LeafFilter Adds Six New Locations Across North America

LeafFilter, the largest gutter protection company in North America, is pleased to announce its six new office locations opening this month: Calgary, Alberta; Stockton, California; Athens, Georgia; Newburgh, New York; Washington D.C.; and Madison, Wisconsin. These expansions total LeafFilter to 112 locations, with more on the horizon.

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection empowers homeowners to eliminate gutter cleaning hassle with its award-winning and patented technology, scientifically designed to keep everything out of the gutters except water. See if LeafFilter serves your neighborhood in the U.S. or Canada and schedule a free estimate today.

Leaf Home Water Solutions Heads to Florida's First Coast

Leaf Home Water Solutions has set its sights on Florida's largest and most populous city for its fourth location: Jacksonville. Through this growth, the company is looking forward to providing cleaner, safer water to as many Florida residents as possible, with additional states on the radar later this year.

Leaf Home Water Solutions pairs homeowners with the ideal whole-home water filtration system for their needs by testing tap water with free cutting-edge digital water tests. The product line tackles both city and well water's unique demands, with a team of industry experts with an intense dedication to customer service. To schedule a free water test for your home, visit the Leaf Home Water Solutions website.

About Leaf Home Solutions

Leaf Home Solutions is North America's leading tech-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of branded home solutions. Our innovative products enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families and protect the condition and enhance the appearance and value of their homes. Customers value our quality products and the exceptional service we deliver through our end-to-end DTC sales and service model. Our proprietary data-driven platforms for marketing, customer service, field services, and talent management driven by our "Today-Not-Tomorrow" culture underpin our competitive advantage and high, sustained growth.

Learn more about Leaf Home Solutions at www.leafhomesolutions.com.

For more information, contact: [email protected].

