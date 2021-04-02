Leaf Home Solutions™ Welcomes Former Goldman Sachs VP Lisa Payne to Board

"Leaf Home Solutions is a young, exciting company poised to continue to disrupt the industry," Payne said. "My expertise is in working with management teams to develop strategy and provide financial oversight—especially in times of transition and fast growth. As a woman working in a male-dominated field, I appreciate that LHS is prioritizing bringing diverse voices to the table."

Payne is the retired Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer of Taubman Centers, Inc., a NYSE listed Real Estate Investment Trust which owns, operates, and develops regional shopping centers nationally and internationally. She also served on the board of directors.

Prior to Taubman, Payne was a Vice President in Goldman Sachs' Investment Banking Division. Her 10 years of service included broad real estate experience in acquisition and development financing, merger and acquisition advisories, and public and private debt and equity offerings. Before joining Goldman Sachs, she was a Vice President in Chemical Bank's real estate department.

This appointment marks Payne's third board seat. In addition to LHS, she is also a member of two NYSE companies, where she chairs the Audit Committee of Masco Corporation and the Compensation and Talent Management Committee of Rockwell Automation.

"With Lisa's background as Chief Financial Officer of a public company, she brings a wealth of knowledge surrounding successful business growth strategies," said Jeff Beck, CEO and President of Leaf Home Solutions. "As LHS continues its strong growth, we are excited about bringing on an independent audit chair and board member to provide additional expertise and governance of our financial and strategic priorities."

Leaf Home Solutions is North America's leading tech-enabled direct-to-consumer provider of home solutions. Our innovative products enhance the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families and protect the condition and enhance the appearance and value of their homes. Customers value our quality products and the exceptional service we deliver through our end-to-end DTC sales and service model. Our proprietary data-driven platforms for marketing, customer service, field services, and talent management driven by our "Today-Not-Tomorrow" culture underpin our competitive advantage and high, sustained growth.

