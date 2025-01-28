Leaf Home Survey Reveals Trust Gap in Home Improvement Industry

Data shows nearly 70% of homeowners worry about unreliable contractors; 41% report being deceived by service providers

New York, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from Leaf Home, a national provider of home improvement products and solutions, and Morning Consult reveals a trust gap in the home improvement industry. Among homeowners' top concerns are the availability and cost of trustworthy labor. The study also explores perceptions and experiences related to home improvement including do-it-yourself (DIY) projects and third-party platforms that connect homeowners with service providers.

Key findings include:

Incomplete jobs, unreliability, and poor communication are homeowners' top pain points when working with service providers.

Homeowners experience the most doubt about their chosen home improvement professional during cost discussions, completion of work, and assessment of the final product.

They place the most trust in word–of–mouth recommendations when selecting providers (61%) and the least in third-party platforms (14%).

Nearly 30% of homeowners have had a negative experience with a professional sourced from a third-party platform.

Many homeowners are taking on DIY projects to save money, risking safety.

58% attempted a DIY project in the past five years, with 20% eventually hiring a professional to fix their work

The number increases to 33% for Gen Z and 29% for Millennials, compared to Gen X (18%) and Boomers (11%).

When it comes to doing projects themselves, safety is a priority for most homeowners, yet 63% feel safety is overlooked when taking on DIY projects.

Fixer-uppers are enticing opportunities in today's housing market—especially among younger generations.

Nearly half of homeowners (49%) view fixer uppers as a benefit instead of a drawback, increasing among Gen Z (64%) and Millennials (61%).

43% of homeowners would buy a house even if it required significant work/maintenance, rising among Millennials (61%) and Gen Z (54%).

"Homeowners shouldn't have to choose between neglecting repairs and taking on DIY projects beyond their expertise because of distrust in home improvement. They deserve reliable professionals who get the job done right at every step," said Rocco Mango, CEO of Leaf Home. "This lack of trust impacts the entire industry, and it's our responsibility as leaders to drive change. It's not easy work, and it won't happen overnight, but our home improvement pros are committed to making it happen."

About the report

Leaf Home™ worked with Morning Consult to survey 2,074 homeowners in the United States between Nov. 11 and Nov. 17, 2024.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home ™ is a home improvement products and services company in North America with more than 260 locations, providing gutter protection (LeafFilter), home safety products, water purification, windows and doors, kitchen and bath, and more. With more than 50% of consumers worried about the cost and effort of home maintenance, Leaf Home focuses on enhancing the safety, enjoyment and comfort of homeowners and their families. Trusted by millions of homeowners across U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home and its products have earned numerous awards and recognition from Good Housekeeping, Qualified Remodeler, Angi, Consumer Reports, This Old House and more. Leaf Home has been consistently named one of the fastest growing private companies by Inc 5000 and recognized as a top employer nationally. For more information, visit https://www.leafhome.com.

