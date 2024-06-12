Leaf Home Water Solutions Expands to 23 New Cities in Northern and Western Virginia

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, the leading direct-to-consumer home improvement company, announced today the launch of Leaf Home Water Solutions in Chantilly, Virginia. This expansion brings state-of-the-art water purification to residents across 23 cities in Northern and Western Virginia. Leaf Home Water Solutions will expand to Roanoke and Richmond in July, followed by additional U.S. cities, reaching over half of all U.S. zip codes by the end of the year.

Leaf Home's advanced water solutions offer more than 250 customizable options, including reverse osmosis technology to address Virginians' specific water quality concerns. The systems target an array of issues including hard water, chlorine and disinfectant byproducts, and even emerging contaminants like PFAS. They also tackle challenges unique to well water.

"The arrival of Leaf Home Water Solutions in Virginia empowers homeowners to take control of their water quality," says Robert Erickson, Director of Business Operations at Leaf Home. "Our increased coverage addresses the growing concern for clean, safe drinking water and allows us to become a trusted partner for even more home improvement needs in the state. We're also committed to providing skilled labor opportunities in the market."

The business expansion builds on Leaf Home's 15-year track record of award-winning gutter protection with LeafFilter® in Chantilly. This expansion allows Leaf Home to offer Virginians a wider range of home improvement services, solidifying their position as the go-to partners that help home improvers get more projects done right, every day.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home is a home improvement products and services company in North America with more than 260 locations, providing gutter protection (LeafFilter), home safety products, water purification, windows and doors, kitchen and bath, and more. With more than 50% of consumers worried about the cost and effort of home maintenance, Leaf Home focuses on enhancing the safety, enjoyment, and comfort of homeowners and their families. Trusted by millions of homeowners across U.S. and Canada, Leaf Home and its products have earned numerous awards and recognition from Good Housekeeping, Qualified Remodeler, Angi, Consumer Reports, This Old House, and more. Leaf Home has been consistently named one of the fastest growing private companies by Inc. 5000 and recognized as a top employer nationally.

