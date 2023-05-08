Leal Health Launches Industry-First Predictive Patient Journey Offering

Harnessing Proprietary AI Platform, Leal Preemptively Matches Cancer Patients with Relevant Treatment Options Should Their Disease Progress

Offering Provides Pharmaceutical Companies and Clinical Trial Sponsors Unique Insight into Potential Qualifying Patient Population for Future New Treatments

NEW YORK, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leal Health ("Leal" or "the Company"), formerly known as Trialjectory, an AI-powered decision support platform that democratizes patient access to advanced cancer treatments and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute patient-centric clinical trials, announced today that it has launched a first-of-its-kind predictive patient journey offering to 1) help cancer patients navigate their treatment journey at all stages of the disease, 2) educate patients and their oncologists on all of their treatment options in a timely manner to remove barriers to care in advance and 3) enable the pharmaceutical industry to identify potential patients that could match to their trials in the future.

With this groundbreaking new technology, Leal leverages its AI-based platform to preemptively match cancer patients with available treatment options that could be relevant for them in the future should their disease progress. At the same time, Leal gives pharmaceutical companies and clinical trial sponsors insight into patients who have a high probability of participating in future trials due to their disease state. For example, trial sponsors now have specific insight into how minority and underrepresented patients' cancer changes over time and how patients can adjust current treatments to remain eligible for other clinical trials. This marks the first time that pharmaceutical companies are able to track, understand and predict a patient's cancer journey from start to finish.

"For most patients, cancer isn't a one-and-done fight; it's an ongoing, ever-changing war. Because cancer states change over time, a treatment that might not be relevant for a patient today could become a game changer down the line," said Tzvia Bader, Co-Founder and CEO, Leal Health. "Patients need to vigilantly prepare for the next phase in their cancer journey and have the next relevant treatment on deck should they need it. Leal has created an industry-first offering that identifies patients early in their cancer journey who are likely to need a specific treatment in the future."

Ms. Bader continued, "With this offering, patients who fail a treatment can quickly pivot to a new therapy identified by Leal that is appropriate for them, rather than having to start a new search from scratch and waste valuable time that they may not have. As an industry, we need to continue transforming the way that we view cancer treatment, putting the patient first and giving pharmaceutical companies access to information that empowers them to optimize the clinical trial recruitment and enrollment process."

About Leal Health

Leal Health, formerly known as Trialjectory, is a patient-first, AI-powered decision support platform dedicated to improving cancer treatment. Working directly with patients, healthcare providers and pharmaceutical companies, Leal democratizes access to advanced cancer treatment and empowers the pharmaceutical and biotech industry to execute patient-centric clinical trials.

