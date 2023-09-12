LeanDNA Announces Key Additions to Executive Leadership Team to Drive Go-To-Market Strategy and Accelerate Growth

Chief Revenue Officer Olivier Gachot and Chief Marketing Officer Jordan Slabaugh will focus on scaling across industries and markets worldwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanDNA, a leading supply chain technology platform focused on solving the supply chain execution gap, announced today it has added two seasoned B2B technology marketing and sales leaders to drive the company's go-to-market strategy and accelerate growth. LeanDNA is poised to scale across additional industries and countries with the addition of Chief Revenue Officer Olivier Gachot and Chief Marketing Officer Jordan Slabaugh to the executive leadership team .

"Olivier and Jordan have a track record of scaling sales and marketing organizations for some of the top enterprise software companies in the U.S.," said CEO Richard Lebovitz. "Their experience and expertise will be instrumental as we continue our rapid growth, including further expansion in Europe."

Olivier has served as Chief Revenue Officer for several SaaS companies in the U.S. and overseas, including Spredfast, where he led the sales organization through record growth and a successful acquisition by Vista Equity Partners. He was VP of Worldwide Sales at Lombardi Software, helping the company grow from a small start-up to acquisition by IBM. Olivier holds a Master of Science in Computer Science and dual citizenships in both France and the U.S.

Jordan has extensive marketing, communications, and leadership experience at both high-growth B2B technology companies and global marketing agencies. She was most recently Chief Marketing Officer at Bloomfire, SVP and lead of a digital marketing group practice at Edelman, and served in marketing leadership roles for SaaS companies including Spredfast and Convio.

"There is huge potential in supply chain in terms of the need for technology that supports closing the execution gap between manufacturers' planning and procurement teams," said Gachot. "I'm especially impressed to see levels of customer retention that far exceeds best-in-class benchmarks — and the customer list reads like a 'Who's Who' of the largest manufacturing companies in the world."

"The supply chain market is overdue for innovative disruption, and the fact that LeanDNA has already been recognized with multiple awards, including for their customer's successes, is a testament to the product and to the team," said Slabaugh. "I'm looking forward to advocating the power, impact, and needed urgency of LeanDNA for modern manufacturers so that we can help more planning and procurement teams reduce inventory shortages and improve on-time delivery."

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA is a leading inventory optimization and execution platform that is solving the execution gap in the supply chain. This cloud-based platform synchronizes execution across the supply chain, empowering manufacturers to prioritize and collaborate to resolve critical material shortages and excesses. With LeanDNA, manufacturers in industries that include aerospace, industrial, automotive, and medical know they will get the right part in the right place at the right time. Learn more at leandna.com .

