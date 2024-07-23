LeanDNA Appoints Andy Ellenthal as Chief Executive Officer

The experienced business analytics and intelligence software leader poised to lead, scale next phase of growth

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanDNA, the leading provider of intelligent supply chain execution solutions, today announced the appointment of Andy Ellenthal as Chief Executive Officer and member of the Board of Directors. Andy assumes leadership from LeanDNA Founder Richard Lebovitz, who transitions to the role of Chief Strategy Officer and LeanDNA Board Member.

Andy Ellenthal CEO of LeanDNA

With a distinguished career spanning leadership roles in scaling growth-stage companies, Andy brings extensive expertise in driving strategic growth and operational excellence. Before joining LeanDNA, Andy held pivotal positions where he successfully expanded market presence and drove innovation across business analytics and intelligence sectors. Andy served as CEO of STAQ (acquired by Operative), Metal Networks, Peer39 (acquired by DG MediaMind which became Sizmek), and quadrantONE, in addition to key sales and service leadership roles at Sizmek, PointRoll, and Double Click.

"I am honored and excited to join LeanDNA during this pivotal moment in its journey," said Andy Ellenthal, CEO of LeanDNA. "LeanDNA has achieved remarkable milestones, including consecutive appearances on the Inc. 5000 list and numerous industry accolades. I am committed to building upon this strong foundation and leading LeanDNA into its next growth phase."

"I am delighted to welcome Andy as our new CEO. His proven track record and strategic acumen make him the ideal leader to steer LeanDNA through its next chapter. I am confident that Andy's leadership will further strengthen our position as a global leader in supply chain execution," said Richard Lebovitz, LeanDNA Founder and Chief Strategy Officer.

LeanDNA has consistently demonstrated its leadership in the industry, which is marked by its innovative solutions that deliver rapid time-to-value and operational efficiencies for global enterprises. With operations in over 28 countries, LeanDNA continues to set the standard for excellence in supply chain execution.

"Andy's appointment underscores LeanDNA's commitment to innovation and scaling growth that will deliver further value to customers and the supply chain market at large. I am confident that his leadership will drive continued success and customer satisfaction for LeanDNA," said LeanDNA investor and Board Member Charlie Plauche from S3 Ventures.

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA is a leading intelligent supply chain execution platform that enables supply chain teams with a single source of truth for inventory management and production readiness. This cloud-based platform synchronizes execution across the supply chain, empowering manufacturers to prioritize and collaborate to resolve critical material shortages and excesses. With LeanDNA, manufacturers improve on-time delivery and working capital levels by gaining visibility into current and incoming materials, actions based on inventory criticality, real-time collaboration with suppliers, and the ability to track progress toward inventory optimization goals. Learn more at LeanDNA.com.

