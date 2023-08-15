LeanDNA Earns Spot on 2023 Inc. 5000 List Two Years in a Row

In addition to again earning a spot on the Inc. Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, the company was also named to the 2023 Inc. Best Workplaces list

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. revealed today that LeanDNA, a leading supply chain technology platform focused on solving the supply chain execution gap, is featured on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. for the second year in a row. The list represents a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. With three-year revenue growth of 179 percent, LeanDNA is ranked 330 in the business products and services category.

"At the end of the day, we help our customers in the aerospace, industrial goods, automotive, construction equipment, and medical device industries achieve true inventory optimization", said Richard Lebovitz, CEO of LeanDNA. "By equipping procurement teams with the actionable insights necessary to execute towards their goals, we both help improve cash flow and empower these teams to be more efficient and productive as well."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. LeanDNA has increased its own workforce by 111% over the three-year timeframe measured by Inc. for the list.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

"It's an honor to play a small part in keeping the supply chain resilient by helping operations teams prioritize and respond quickly to shortages while balancing inventory and delivering product on time," said Richard Lebovitz, CEO of LeanDNA. "We celebrate our customer's successes as our own, and its validating to see them being recognized with major industry awards as well for their success in deploying the LeanDNA platform."

Over the last twelve months, LeanDNA was named Partner in Collaboration Innovation in the 2023 Manufacturing Leadership Council Awards, Industrial Data Solution of the Year in the 2023 Data Breakthrough Awards, and successfully nominated a customer – HNI – for the 2022 NextGen End User Award for Analytics.

Companies on the 2023 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.

LeanDNA is a leading inventory optimization and execution platform that is solving the execution gap in the supply chain. This cloud-based platform synchronizes execution across the supply chain, empowering manufacturers to prioritize and collaborate to resolve critical material shortages and excesses. With LeanDNA, manufacturers in industries that include aerospace, industrial, automotive, and medical know they will get the right part in the right place at the right time. Learn more at leandna.com .

