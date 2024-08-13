LeanDNA Makes the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies List for the Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. announced that LeanDNA, the leading provider of intelligent supply chain execution solutions, has earned a place on its annual Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row . The Inc. 5000 ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America, providing unique insight into the most successful companies in the country's independent business sector.

"Our goal is to provide our clients, complex manufacturing companies that include aerospace, automotive, industrial, and medical device manufacturers, with actionable insights that optimize their operations and directly impacts their bottom line," said Andy Ellenthal, CEO of LeanDNA. "By fostering efficiency and productivity through data-driven insights, we enable businesses to navigate challenges and achieve sustainable growth."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years. LeanDNA has increased its own workforce by 59% over the three-year timeframe measured by Inc. for this list.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Over the last twelve months, LeanDNA earned a Top Supply Chain Project award, a Partner in Collaboration Manufacturing Leadership Council Award, a Top Technology Solution in the Procurement/ERP Software category from Supply & Demand Chain Executive, and Industrial Data Solution of the Year in the Data Breakthrough Awards. The company also successfully nominated a customer for the NextGen End User Award for Digital Transformation.

In July, Andy Ellenthal was appointed Chief Executive Officer and board member of LeanDNA. With a distinguished career spanning leadership roles in scaling growth-stage companies, Andy brings extensive expertise in driving strategic growth and operational excellence.

Board member and LeanDNA investor Charlie Plauche from S3 Ventures shared his thoughts in the press release announcing the new leadership .

"Andy's appointment underscores LeanDNA's commitment to innovation and scaling growth that will deliver further value to customers and the supply chain market at large. I am confident that his leadership will drive continued success and customer satisfaction for LeanDNA," said Plauche.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

Related:

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multi-platform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. The prestigious Inc. 5000 list has been produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA is a leading inventory optimization and execution platform that is solving the execution gap in the supply chain. This cloud-based platform synchronizes execution across the supply chain, empowering manufacturers to prioritize and collaborate to resolve critical material shortages and excesses. With LeanDNA, manufacturers in industries that include aerospace, industrial, automotive, and medical know they will get the right part in the right place at the right time. Learn more at leandna.com.

SOURCE LeanDNA Inc