LeanDNA Named Digital Transformation Award Finalist for 2023 Supply Chain Excellence Awards

News provided by

LeanDNA Inc

29 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

LeanDNA was recognized for its collaboration with a global aerospace sensor manufacturer

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Supply Chain Excellence Awards recognized LeanDNA and a customer that manufactures global aerospace sensors  as finalists in the Digital Transformation award category. The customer uses LeanDNA to gain full-scope visibility into performance, while improving  inventory visibility and prioritized actions for supply chain teams. This has resulted in significantly increased productivity, with reduced time spent on daily work, streamlined processes, and better exception management across their ERP systems.

The Supply Chain Excellence Awards are now in their 27th year, becoming a benchmark for supply chain best practice, attracting entries from across the UK and Europe. The judges are charged with recognizing outstanding achievement in supply chain management and rewarding those companies who have attained the highest standards. In addition, the awards highlight the importance and opportunities offered by excellent supply chain management.

The Digital Transformation Award is open to businesses that have succeeded in helping their partners evolve their traditional supply chains into connected, smart, and highly efficient supply chain ecosystems. It will recognize the key strategic investments that have proven to bring in solid financial results and help move closer to customers, while at the same time driving operational excellence and ultimately enhancing overall supply chain performance.

"We are honored to be recognized for Logistics Manager magazine, a leading publication for supply chain managers in UK and beyond,"  said LeanDNA founder and CEO Richard Lebovitz. "It's an honor to facilitate smarter, faster decision-making for our customers through automated recommendations, centralized collaboration, and data health improvements" he said.

All finalists and winners will be  recognized at the Supply Chain Excellence Awards hosted by Logistics Manager magazine in London on Nov. 9.

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA is a leading inventory optimization and execution platform that is solving the execution gap in the supply chain. This cloud-based platform synchronizes execution across the supply chain, empowering manufacturers to prioritize and collaborate to resolve critical material shortages and excesses. With LeanDNA, manufacturers in industries that include aerospace, industrial, automotive, and medical know they will get the right part in the right place at the right time. Learn more at leandna.com.

SOURCE LeanDNA Inc

Also from this source

LeanDNA Earns Spot on 2023 Inc. 5000 List Two Years in a Row

LeanDNA Named Partner in Collaborative Innovation in the 2023 Manufacturing Leadership Awards

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.