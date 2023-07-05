LeanDNA Named Partner in Collaborative Innovation in the 2023 Manufacturing Leadership Awards

LeanDNA was recognized in the Collaborative Ecosystems Category for its work with Johnson Controls

AUSTIN, Texas , July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Manufacturers' Manufacturing Leadership Council recognized Johnson Controls (JCI) and LeanDNA with a 2023 Manufacturing Leadership Award. The companies entry in the Collaborative Ecosystems category, "Creating Velocity through a Digitally Threaded Collaborative Ecosystem," highlighted how they created a fully threaded, digital ecosystem that connects JCI's sites, systems, and suppliers using LeanDNA's collaborative technology. By empowering JCI's supply chain with streamlined workflows for production planners, buyers, suppliers, and managers there is a comprehensive view and united strategy to make decisions easier and faster with more accuracy and confidence.

"LeanDNA helped enhance communication and visibility across our international organization and network of hundreds of suppliers to maximize efficiency and revitalize material health," said Mandeep Sahota, Johnson Controls Vice President, Operations. "Supply chain teams inside and outside the company can now work together to prioritize critical actions resulting in improved on-time delivery and reduce excess inventory."

The Collaborative Ecosystems category recognizes organizational efforts at utilizing Manufacturing 4.0 technologies to enhance internal and external cross-functional collaboration to boost productivity, satisfy customer requirements, accelerate innovation, or achieve greater speed and agility. Manufacturing organizations that win this award create corporate structures and policies that support a collaborative enterprise and develop effective strategies to further its growth.

"We are honored to be recognized for our work by members of the National Association of Manufacturers and the Manufacturing Leadership Council," said LeanDNA founder and CEO Richard Lebovitz. "It's a pleasure to work side-by-side with our partners at Johnson Controls to provide one single view across over 800 suppliers and 12 manufacturing sites," he said.

This was a record year for the Manufacturing Leadership Awards, with the most-ever entries submitted in the program's history. Manufacturing Leadership Award finalists were selected based on evaluations by a panel of expert judges who reviewed and scored each nomination. From the field of finalists, the highest-scoring projects were selected as category winners.

All finalists and winners were recognized at the Manufacturing Leadership Awards Gala on June 28 in Marco Island, Florida. Technology and consulting partners who had an active role in an award-winning manufacturing project, including LeanDNA were named Partners in Collaborative Innovation.

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA is a leading inventory optimization and execution platform that is solving the execution gap in the supply chain. This cloud-based platform synchronizes execution across the supply chain, empowering manufacturers to prioritize and collaborate to resolve critical material shortages and excesses. With LeanDNA, manufacturers in industries that include aerospace, industrial, automotive, and medical know they will get the right part in the right place at the right time. Learn more at leandna.com .

About the Manufacturing Leadership Awards

The Manufacturing Leadership Council developed the Manufacturing Leadership Awards to honor manufacturing companies and leaders that are shaping the future of global manufacturing. Originated in 2005, the Manufacturing Leadership Awards have honored more than a thousand innovative projects and outstanding leaders from around the world. Learn more at https://www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com/leadership-awards/ .

