LeanDNA Successfully Completes Fourth Annual SOC 2 Audit

News provided by

LeanDNA Inc

07 Dec, 2023, 14:51 ET

LeanDNA is committed to security as it drives intelligent supply chain execution for leading manufacturers worldwide

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeanDNA, a leading inventory optimization and execution platform, today announced the successful completion of its Type 2 SOC 2 audit for the period from October 2022 to September 2023. This is the fourth year in a row that the company has completed a SOC 2 audit to demonstrate its commitment to security controls and the protection of customer data on its platform.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

"LeanDNA is committed to upholding rigorous information security measures to maintain customer trust and provide the utmost confidence their data is protected," said Richard Lebovitz, CEO of LeanDNA.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

"Congratulations to LeanDNA for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like LeanDNA, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

LeanDNA performs a SOC 2 assessment on an annual basis and can make the report available to current or potential customers upon request through their Customer Success Manager or by contacting LeanDNA at [email protected]. Learn more about LeanDNA's commitment to security here: https://www.leandna.com/security/.

About LeanDNA

LeanDNA is a leading inventory optimization and execution platform that is solving the execution gap in the supply chain. This cloud-based platform synchronizes execution across the supply chain, empowering manufacturers to prioritize and collaborate to resolve critical material shortages and excesses. With LeanDNA, manufacturers in industries that include aerospace, industrial, automotive, and medical know they will get the right part in the right place at the right time. Learn more at LeanDNA.com.

ABOUT A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

SOURCE LeanDNA Inc

Also from this source

LeanDNA Announces Key Additions to Executive Leadership Team to Drive Go-To-Market Strategy and Accelerate Growth

LeanDNA Announces Key Additions to Executive Leadership Team to Drive Go-To-Market Strategy and Accelerate Growth

LeanDNA, a leading supply chain technology platform focused on solving the supply chain execution gap, announced today it has added two seasoned B2B...
LeanDNA Named Digital Transformation Award Finalist for 2023 Supply Chain Excellence Awards

LeanDNA Named Digital Transformation Award Finalist for 2023 Supply Chain Excellence Awards

The Supply Chain Excellence Awards recognized LeanDNA and a customer that manufactures global aerospace sensors as finalists in the Digital...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.