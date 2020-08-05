Leanpath Achieves B Corp Certification

BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanpath, the world's leading food waste prevention technology provider, is pleased to announce we are now a Certified B Corporation - joining only 3,400 other companies around the globe that are committed to balancing purpose and profit. B Corps face a rigorous review process and are legally required to consider stakeholders as well as shareholders in their business model.

Leanpath has been on a mission for 16 years to effect social and environmental change along with providing measurable financial benefits to customers. In addition to educating the foodservice industry on the pressing need to prevent food waste, we recently announced ongoing donations to nonprofits under the Leanpath 12.3 Initiative. Since 2014 alone, we've helped foodservice organizations prevent over 55 million pounds of food from going to waste.

"At Leanpath we know that if you're totally focused on driving meaningful and positive change, good business will follow," states Leanpath co-founder and CEO Andrew Shakman. "It was that core belief that enabled us to build Leanpath into a global organization fighting food waste in over 40 countries. Becoming a Certified B Corp represents a natural progression as it formalizes our core beliefs and commitments in an enduring structure."

Leanpath is responding to the needs of a changing industry, because the importance of controlling food waste hasn't changed. This certification comes at a time when the pandemic has pushed the public to ask more of the private sector - and food and beverage companies in particular.

According to the 2020 Global Food Trends Report conducted by communications firm Edelman, "Doing good for society is becoming an expectation for F&B companies." Food waste ranked as the most pressing issue of concern for food and beverage companies among consumers in the survey.

Leanpath's B Corp certification assures foodservice organizations and their clients that working with Leanpath is a way to further their sustainability and societal goals with a trusted and committed partner.

This week Leanpath also announced the launch of Leanpath Go, a new food waste tracking platform specifically addressing new industry realities brought on by the pandemic. Look for more innovations soon.

About Leanpath

Leanpath is a mission-driven technology company making food waste prevention and measurement everyday practice in the world's kitchens. Offices are located in the U.S., U.K., Spain, and Australia. Find us at www.leanpath.com.

