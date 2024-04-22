Leanpath and Galley Solutions Announce Integration to Drive Faster, More Precise Food Waste Reduction

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanpath, the global leader in food waste prevention in foodservice, builds on its integration capability with menu management systems, announcing a partnership with Galley Solutions and its culinary operating system.

Leanpath's intelligent food waste prevention platform is a complete solution that allows foodservice kitchens to understand what they are wasting and why it's being wasted. Leanpath's analytics, reporting, and automated prevention tools empower kitchens to stop that waste from reoccurring.

The new integration between Leanpath and Galley Solutions imports customers' daily menus into the Leanpath food waste tracking platform. This enables kitchen staff to more easily and precisely identify what foods are being wasted and to make more informed adjustments to planning menus, automating production, and optimizing purchasing to prevent that waste in the future.

"We're always trying to shave some pennies off our cost per meal," says Chef Antonio Pignagrande, Director of Culinary Enablement with Harvest Table Culinary Group, an early adopter of the new integration. "The best way to do that is to not put food in the trash to begin with. Leanpath helps us avoid that food waste, and the integration with Galley Solutions is the next evolution of that work. It's going to allow us to understand where the opportunities are to reduce waste down to the recipe level."

"At Leanpath, we're laser-focused on helping our customers go beyond just gathering food waste data by turning that data into actions that reduce waste," says Leanpath VP of Product Brennan Hogan. "With this new integration, Galley Solutions customers are going to be able to drive even more precise and impactful food waste actions."

"This integration highlights the importance of the Galley Solutions culinary operating system as the hub of customer's food data," says Galley Solutions CTO Matt Ferguson. "Having that clean food data for things like recipes, ingredients, menus and vendor items is what makes this integration with Leanpath so effective for our customers."

About Leanpath

Leanpath, a Certified B-Corp, is on a mission to make food waste prevention and measurement everyday practice in the world's kitchens. Operating in over 45 countries, Leanpath's intelligent food waste prevention platform identifies root causes of food waste and changes behaviors that lead to that waste. Since 2004, Leanpath and its foodservice partners have prevented 125 million pounds of food from going to waste, an average of 50 percent reduction per kitchen.

About Galley Solutions

Every day, in any commercial kitchen, food service workers make thousands of small decisions that collectively determine how well the operation performs. The Culinary Operating System from Galley Solutions is a software solution that improves kitchen decision-making, empowers food service workers, reduces waste, and significantly enhances efficiency, innovation, & consistency.

