Leanpath Announces 200 Million Pounds of Food Waste Prevented in Global Foodservice Operations

BEAVERTON, Ore., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanpath, the global leader in food waste management for the foodservice industry, announced today that its network of partners has officially prevented 200 million pounds (over 90 million kilograms) of food from going to waste.

Keeping 200 million pounds of food in the supply chain is the equivalent of rescuing 167 million meals. Environmentally, preventing this massive volume of waste has avoided approximately 166,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, the equivalent of taking more than 39,000 cars off the road for an entire year, and conserving over 24 billion gallons of freshwater.

Since its founding in 2004, Leanpath has provided the technology and methodology to track, measure, and prevent food waste in high-volume foodservice operations. However, this achievement belongs to the culinary professionals operating in over 45 countries who use the tools daily.

"When we founded Leanpath, we knew we could build the technology to measure and track waste, but we also knew that hardware and software alone wouldn't solve the problem," said Andrew Shakman, founder and CEO of Leanpath. "This 200-million-pound milestone doesn't just belong to us. It belongs to the frontline culinary teams at our partner organizations. It represents the daily commitment of chefs, managers, and staff who decided that food waste is no longer just the cost of doing business. We are honored to walk alongside them in our shared mission to eliminate global food waste."

Scaling food waste prevention across complex, multi-site enterprise operations requires more than just hardware; it demands centralized data visibility, standardized methodology, and a cultural shift in the kitchen. Leanpath's technology is currently utilized by premier global foodservice and hospitality organizations, major universities, and independent operators worldwide to manage waste across their entire portfolios. By leveraging Leanpath to track and analyze food waste, these organizations empower their frontline teams to make critical adjustments to purchasing, prep, and menu planning, routinely cutting their food waste in half.

To read more about the 200-million-pound milestone and hear reflections from the global foodservice leaders who made it possible, visit: https://blog.leanpath.com/leanpath-community-prevented-200-million-pounds-of-food-waste

About Leanpath

Leanpath is on a mission to make food waste prevention everyday practice in the world's kitchens. Founded in 2004, the company invented the automated food waste tracking industry and today provides comprehensive technology, data analytics, and coaching solutions to foodservice organizations in over 45 countries. By empowering culinary teams to measure and understand their waste, Leanpath helps organizations cut their food waste in half, significantly reducing their environmental footprint while improving their bottom line. For more information, visit www.leanpath.com .

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SOURCE Leanpath