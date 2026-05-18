Leanpath Unveils Snap AI: The First Mobile Food Waste Tracker Built to Eliminate the Blind Spot of Off-Site Events

PORTLAND, Ore., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanpath, the global leader in food waste management for over 20 years, today announced the launch of Snap AI. This breakthrough mobile solution is the industry's first food waste tracker purpose-built to leave the kitchen and go directly to the point of service at off-site events and remote catering locations.

Leanpath's Snap AI mobile food waste tracker for events.

Historically, food waste from off-site events has been entirely untracked because traditional hardware remained fixed in the kitchen. Snap AI closes this gap by allowing a single worker to photograph overproduced food using a tablet app. Proprietary computer vision instantly identifies the food type and calculates the weight from the image alone, requiring no scales, no manual data entry, and no fixed installation.

"At the end of an off-site event, food that wasn't eaten is often thrown away with no record and no accountability," says Leanpath VP of Product Brennan Hogan. "Snap AI creates a complete picture of food waste across the entire operation, from the kitchen to every event, everywhere".

Key Benefits of Snap AI Include:

Proven Financial Impact: Leanpath users achieve an average 50% reduction in food waste.

Leanpath users achieve an average 50% reduction in food waste. Reduced Purchasing Costs: Strategic tracking helps cut food purchasing costs by up to 6%.

Strategic tracking helps cut food purchasing costs by up to 6%. Operational Simplicity: The workflow consists of entering an event name and photographing each dish, requiring zero staff training or complex IT implementation.

The workflow consists of entering an event name and photographing each dish, requiring zero staff training or complex IT implementation. ESG and Regulatory Readiness: The platform generates accurate, AI-verified, timestamped data suitable for global sustainability reporting and tightening ESG regulations.

The platform generates accurate, AI-verified, timestamped data suitable for global sustainability reporting and tightening ESG regulations. Event-Specific Data: Snap AI categorizes waste by each event, for precise analysis.

Snap AI is the only solution designed to track what is actually wasted at the remote buffet table or conference room. This patented design distinction ensures that operators no longer have to manage their event waste based on instinct, but can instead rely on auditable, item-by-item data.

Snap AI is available globally and is operational from day one. For more information or to schedule a live demonstration, visit Leanpath.com.

About Leanpath Leanpath, a Certified B-Corp, is on a mission to make food waste prevention and measurement everyday practice in the world's kitchens. Operating in over 45 countries, Leanpath's AI-enabled solutions drive action, kitchen by kitchen, to reduce food waste. Enterprise-level management tools allow multi-site and global organizations to ensure compliance, consistency and large-scale impact. Since 2004, Leanpath and its foodservice partners have prevented over 200 million pounds of food from going to waste, an average of 50 percent reduction per kitchen.

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SOURCE Leanpath