Leanpath CEO Andrew Shakman Named one of the 2023 Meaningful Business 100

11 Oct, 2023, 08:55 ET

BEAVERTON, Ore., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanpath Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Shakman has been named one of this year's Meaningful Business 100, a global group of leaders combining profit and purpose to tackle the world's most pressing issues.

The 5th edition of the award recognizes social entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and impact investors whose work supports the UN Global Goals; in Leanpath's case, Sustainable Development Goal 12.3 to halve global food waste by 2030.

Leanpath Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Shakman
Leanpath Co-Founder and CEO Andrew Shakman

"Food waste is an environmental, social and financial crisis," explained Shakman. "Leanpath is proud to work with foodservice organizations around the world who recognize the urgency in addressing this crisis and are providing the leadership necessary to meet SDG 12.3. We are humbled by Meaningful Business's recognition of our work."

The winners come from 39 countries and were chosen from over 800 nominees in key industries, including technology, healthcare, financial services, recycling, education and agriculture.

The year-round MB100 program, supported by EY, Hogan Lovells and Babson College, is designed to help these inspiring leaders increase their positive impact.

Tom Lytton-Dickie, Founder & CEO, Meaningful Business, said, "Congratulations to Andrew Shakman whose work at Leanpath is an inspiration. We are at a critical juncture in the 2030 agenda and there is a lot of work to be done in order to achieve the Global Goals. Leaders like Andrew provide a benchmark in the profit and purpose space, and we look forward to supporting their work as they continue to scale and make a substantial difference."

Shakman co-founded Leanpath in 2004, creating the automated food waste measurement and prevention segment. From the beginning, he has worked to catalyze the global movement to address the food waste crisis. He has been featured in BusinessWeek, NPR, Forbes, and Fast Company. He has presented at the World Bank, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, the Culinary Institute of America, and Harvard.

Find out more about the 2023 MB100 here: https://meaningful.business/mb100-2023/

To learn more about Leanpath visit leanpath.com.

About Leanpath
Leanpath, a Certified B-Corp, is on a mission to make food waste prevention and measurement everyday practice in the world's kitchens. Operating in over 45 countries, Leanpath's solution identifies root causes of food waste and changes behaviors that lead to that waste. Since 2004, Leanpath and its foodservice partners have prevented over 90 million pounds of food from going to waste, an average of 50 percent reduction per kitchen. Global clients include Sodexo, Aramark, Compass Group, Hilton, Marriott and Google. Leanpath has offices in Portland, London and Shanghai.

