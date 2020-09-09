Leanpath Expands Access to Food Waste Prevention with Leanpath Scout

BEAVERTON, Ore., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Leanpath launches Leanpath Scout, a food waste tracking platform custom designed to fit in small spaces, achieve fast ROI even with lower food budgets and still deliver big food waste reduction.

Leanpath has met the needs of large foodservice operations with its Leanpath 360 line of robust tracking tools. Small operations have our tablet-based tracking tools. But mid-size facilities didn't have a "Goldilocks" solution that fit their particular needs, until now. And as production levels drop due to COVID-19, the need for a smaller, more cost-efficient solution has become paramount.

"With Leanpath Scout, we are making automated food waste prevention technology attainable to even more of the foodservice industry," says Andrew Shakman. "COVID-19 has made it more important than ever for kitchens to control food waste to keep costs in line. With our suite of food waste tracking tools--now including Leanpath Scout--any kitchen of any size can take control of its food waste."

Based on Leanpath data, low volume operations actually tend to generate higher rates of food waste. As the foodservice industry slowly reopens from COVID-19 shutdowns, lower volumes are expected for some time.

Leanpath Scout is a small-footprint food waste Tracker with a connected scale, perfect for lower volume foodservice environments that still need the speed and ease of a fully integrated solution. While the 360 Bench and Floor scales are designed for the heavy volume generated in central and main kitchens, Leanpath Scout is ideal for satellite kitchens, including catering, and retail cafe kitchens.

Leanpath is responding to the needs of a changing industry, because the importance of controlling food waste hasn't changed. Leanpath Scout is the second in a series of innovations the company is announcing that specifically address new industry realities brought on by the pandemic. Last month saw the launch of Leanpath Go, a new food waste Tracker designed to meet the needs of foodservice operations shifting to more grab-and-go menus due to social distancing requirements.

Leanpath is a mission-driven technology company making food waste prevention and measurement everyday practice in the world's kitchens. Since 2014 alone, working in thousands of kitchens globally, Leanpath has prevented over 55 million pounds of food from being wasted. Offices are located in the U.S., U.K., Spain, and Australia.

