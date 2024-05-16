Leanpath Uses Generative AI to Drive Action on Food Waste Data

BEAVERTON, Ore., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leanpath, the global leader in food waste prevention for the foodservice and hospitality industry, is expanding its integration of generative AI into its intelligent food waste prevention platform to drive faster, more impactful kitchen efficiency.

This new generative AI integration analyzes a kitchen's food waste data and recommends specific actions to engage kitchen teams and prevent that waste from reoccurring.

Leanpath offers a complete food waste solution that has helped more than 4,500 commercial kitchens around the world be more profitable and sustainable. Leveraged by some of the world's leading foodservice organizations, Leanpath uniquely focuses on turning food waste data into actionable recommendations and results.

"Leanpath already leverages AI to automate how kitchens measure and track their food waste," explains Leanpath VP of Product Brennan Hogan. "Now we are leading the industry in integrating generative AI into our complete food waste solution. These new tools will help to automate the step of turning food waste data into actionable recommendations for busy chefs and managers."

New Leanpath AI features include:

A daily summary of food waste insights to save chefs and managers time.

Actionable recommendations for operational changes based on what and why foods are being wasted.

Smart, probing questions to ask culinary team members to elicit their ideas on how to reduce wasted foods.

"Leanpath makes it fast and easy to collect food waste data, and now we're making it even faster and easier to drive action based on that data, which is the key to food waste prevention," says Hogan. "Leanpath's intelligent food waste prevention platform leverages the best of artificial intelligence with the human intelligence provided by Leanpath's team of executive chefs to drive lasting operational efficiency for our clients."

Leanpath will debut these new tools at the National Restaurant Association Show (booth 6262) in Chicago May 18-21.

About Leanpath

Foodservice kitchens waste 5-15% of the food they purchase—a massive financial, environmental and social problem. Leanpath helps culinary teams be more profitable and sustainable by cutting that waste in half. Working in over 50 countries, Leanpath partners with leading foodservice and hospitality organizations, including Sodexo, Google, Compass, Aramark, and Marriott.

