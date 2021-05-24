LEAP Announces Franchisee in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAP Legal Software has announced that Jayva Mid-Atlantic LLC is the exclusive franchise for LEAP Legal Software in the Washington, D.C. region. Operating as LEAP Mid-Atlantic, the franchisee will serve and support clients located in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C.

Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. law firms will receive a unique experience with LEAP Mid-Atlantic from the demonstration, sale, installation, configuration, training, template creation, change management, and follow-up training and support of LEAP Legal Software.

LEAP has worked with the Jayva team since they were named an independent consultant for LEAP in 2014. When LEAP moved to the United States in 2016, Jayva was ready to help LEAP every step of the way with highly qualified and trained consultants for the American market. Nicola Moore-Miller and her team are excited to expand their relationship with LEAP and legal professionals in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. as LEAP Mid-Atlantic by providing demonstrations, sales, transitions, and the same high quality of implementations they have been known for providing to legal professionals in the US for the past 8 years. "We are excited to bring LEAP to the Mid-Atlantic region. The partnership provides a market leading product with a highly experienced consulting team, which promises to deliver an outstanding client experience for law firms looking to switch to LEAP. We have seen, first-hand, what significant business benefits LEAP brings to its law firm clients across the UK and US. Our background is in consulting, having implemented LEAP in more than 1,100 firms in the UK and US, personally taking care of all aspects of the project. It's quite astounding to think that in the last 7 years at Jayva, we have helped more than 7,500 attorneys, paralegals, and support staff maximize the value of their investment in LEAP."

Peter Baverstock, LEAP US CEO, commends the Jayva team not only for their clear expertise, but also their dedication in helping Mid-Atlantic law firms increase their efficiencies: "Jayva is an international team of highly skilled professionals, with local legal experts to help Maryland, Virginia, and Washington D.C. law firms. We are excited to take our partnership with Javya to the next level, ensuring that LEAP clients are more supported than ever."

To learn about how LEAP helps Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. law firms, visit leap.us/midatlantic.

