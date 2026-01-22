LEAP Legal Software Launches Integration with Lawmatics to Streamline Client Data Management for Law Firms

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAP, provider of all-in-one legal practice management software, today announced a new integration with Lawmatics, the leading CRM and growth platform for law firms.

This integration allows law firms to more easily manage records throughout the client lifecycle from marketing, lead nurture, and intake to matter creation, document assembly, billing, and beyond.*

A Seamless Transition from Lead Nurture to Matter Creation

With this new connection, law firms can automatically push client details, documents, notes, mapped fields, and more from Lawmatics directly into LEAP to create a new matter when a prospect becomes a client. Firms can configure automations that trigger matter creation or initiate it manually with a single click.

Instant matter creation helps law firms save time on redundant data entry and supports data integrity across both platforms. By connecting Lawmatics and LEAP, firms can work from a reliable source of truth, keeping team members aligned with consistent matter information throughout the client lifecycle.

Smoother Workflows to Support Efficiency and Growth

"Law firms often spend valuable time re-entering client information across multiple platforms—time that could be better spent supporting clients and growing their practice," said Poppy Bale Dyer, CEO at LEAP US. "Our new integration with Lawmatics strengthens our ongoing commitment to providing solutions that simplify everyday legal work and boost firm-wide efficiency."

To learn more about this integration, visit leap.us/integrations/lawmatics

* This integration requires both LEAP and Lawmatics subscriptions.

About LEAP

LEAP combines case management, document automation, legal accounting, billing, and AI into a single solution. Designed to maximize law firm efficiency, LEAP's award-winning technology helps legal professionals enhance organization, accelerate document creation, reduce manual work, and improve client services. Learn more at leap.us.

About Lawmatics

Lawmatics is the #1 growth platform for law firms, bringing client intake, CRM, marketing automation, and performance analytics together into one intuitive solution. With Lawmatics, law firms get more done, win more business, and become more profitable. Founded in 2017, Lawmatics is headquartered in San Diego. To learn more, visit lawmatics.com.



