Leap Partners completes three acquisitions in June

Acquisitions expand company footprint to Georgia, North Carolina and Missouri

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leap Partners continues its rapid growth with an expansion in Kentucky and entry into the Georgia, North Carolina and Missouri markets through its acquisitions of Comfort Design (Ky.), Premier Indoor Comfort Systems (Ga. and N.C.) and Aire Solutions (Mo.).

"Our mission is to acquire and grow reputable HVAC and plumbing companies in the Southeast," said John Cerasuolo, Leap Partners CEO. "These three companies all have great leaders and highly qualified technicians, making them all excellent additions to our portfolio."

Established 32 years ago, Comfort Design is an air conditioning and heating service company that serves the communities of Western Kentucky. The former owner, Chris Hagerman, will continue to lead his team and will operate as Comfort Design.

Premier Indoor Comfort Systems is a full-service heating and air conditioning company with two locations, in Canton, Ga., and Whittier, N.C., that has been serving its customers for over 23 years. The former owner, Steve Samson, will continue to lead his team and operate as Premier Indoor Comfort Systems.

For over 35 years, Aire Solutions has provided heating and air conditioning services to Southeastern Missouri. The former owner, Tim Funke, will continue to lead his team and operate as Aire Solutions.

Over the last 15 months, Leap Partners' portfolio has grown to include 10 HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies across Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, North Carolina and Missouri. In addition to partnering with well-respected and established companies, Leap Partners' companies are striving to provide industry-leading customer service.

Owners of HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies interested in selling and either staying with their companies or planning their exit strategy can learn more about Leap Partners' unique approach by visiting theleappartners.com .

About Leap Partners

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Leap Partners is working to connect the best HVAC, plumbing and electrical service businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class service provider. Under Leap Partners' ownership, these businesses are committed to providing industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement. For more information and to read partner testimonials, visit theleappartners.com and theleappartners.com/testimonials.

