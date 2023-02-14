Leap Partners kicks off 2023 with two HVAC company acquisitions

Acquisitions expand the Leap Partners footprint in Alabama and Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --Leap Partners, a fast-growing home services company with HVAC and plumbing businesses across the Southeast, continues to expand in the Alabama and Kentucky markets through its new acquisitions of A1 Heating & Air Conditioning based in Huntsville, Ala., and Engineered Heating and Air based in Lexington, Ky.

"I could not think of a better way to kick off 2023 than with the opportunity to welcome A1 Heating & Air Conditioning and Engineered Heating and Air to our all-star team," said John Cerasuolo, Leap Partners CEO. "We look forward to welcoming all of the A1 and Engineered members to our growing family so we can work together to best serve our customers and communities."

Established in 2007, A1 is a full-service air conditioning and heating service company that serves Huntsville and Madison, Ala., and their surrounding communities. The former owner, Steve Tangeman, and his team will now work with the existing Leap Partners branch in Huntsville – Conditioned Air Solutions .

Engineered Heating and Air is a full-service heating and air conditioning company in Lexington, Ky., that has served the surrounding community for over 23 years. The former owner of Engineered Heating and Air, Tom Robeson, will continue to lead his team and operate as Engineered Heating and Air.

Over the last 10 months, Leap Partners' portfolio has grown to include seven HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies across Alabama, Kentucky, and Tennessee. The portfolio includes companies of all sizes, and Leap Partners provides support and investment for these businesses to grow and expand while empowering the local leaders to manage with autonomy.

Owners of HVAC, plumbing and electrical companies interested in selling and either staying with the company or planning their exit strategy can learn more about solutions Leap Partners can provide by visiting theleappartners.com .

About Leap Partners

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Leap Partners is working to connect the best small and medium-sized HVAC, plumbing and electrical service businesses in the Southeast to build a world-class service provider. Under Leap Partners' ownership, these businesses are committed to providing industry-leading customer satisfaction and employee engagement. For more information and to read partner testimonials, visit theleappartners.com and theleappartners.com/testimonials.

