LEAP Releases Exclusive Integration for Court E-Bundling

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LEAP Legal Software is proud to announce that they now exclusively offer court e-bundling as part of its practice management software. LEAP has the #1 legal document management and automation software in the world and has added to their list of robust document management features automated court e-bundling.

LEAP has an exclusive integration with BundlePro, a FileMan company, that helps to simplify the litigation process for US law firms. With this service, LEAP users can electronically bundle documents together including court bundles, immigration packs, and list of exhibits, among others. Automatically generate index and cover sheets, bookmarking, Bates numbering, automated dynamic pagination, custom page stamping, OCR functionality, and more.

Furthermore, the expense recoveries are entered into LEAP against the appropriate matter, ready for billing. Peter Baverstock, LEAP US CEO explains, "the LEAP integration is a game-changer for litigation firms in the United States. We are offering a much-needed solution that, along with LEAP, does not exist in the market today. Firms need ways to increase efficiencies, and this automation tool is designed to do just that."

Ben Hogan, Managing Director at FileMan, agrees, adding, "not only is the court e-bundling creation process simplified, but with the tight LEAP integration, firms can get this billed to clients quickly, ultimately getting them paid faster and making firms more money."

BundlePro is available solely for LEAP firms, priced per bundle, which is less than the average of one billable hour.

Learn more about the LEAP/BundlePro exclusive integration: leap.us/integrations/.

For more information, please contact:

LEAP Legal Software

3 2nd Street, Suite 501

Jersey City, NJ 07302

844-702-LEAP

[email protected]

SOURCE LEAP Legal Software

Related Links

http://www.leap.us

