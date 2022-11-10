LeapFrog® Expands Engaging Collection of Eco-Friendly Learning Toys

Interactive Easel, AlphaPup® and Xylophone Drive Creative Play

CHICAGO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeapFrog® Enterprises, Inc., a leader in innovative educational toys for children, today announced the availability of new additions to its growing collection of eco-friendly learning toys that inspire creativity and imagination. Following the successful introduction of last year's eco-friendly toys, the exciting new products, featuring materials sourced from responsibly managed forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council®, include the Interactive Learning Easel, Wooden AlphaPup™ and Tappin' Colors 2-in-1 Xylophone™.

LeapFrog® Interactive Learning Easel LeapFrog® Tappin' Colors 2-in-1 Xylophone™ LeapFrog® Wooden AlphaPup™

"Our new additions combine the interactive electronic learning features that LeapFrog is known for with the aesthetic and sustainability of eco-friendly toys," said Andy Keimach, President, VTech Electronics North America, LeapFrog's parent company. "These new products give children a way to express themselves creatively, help them build confidence and make learning fun while expanding the use of environmentally-friendly materials."

The two-sided Interactive Learning Easel inspires creativity while also introducing phonics by helping children learn letters, words and shapes. Kids can explore their creative side on the magnetic white board with guidance on how to make pictures or flip the easel to create fun and exciting chalk drawings. Take the Wooden AlphaPup for a stroll and watch as it wobbles and lights up with engaging phrases and music. Little ones will be able to explore the alphabet and letter sounds to help learn phonics and early vocabulary, as well as play songs and doggy phrases. Next, bring learning to musical exploration with four interactive ways to play the Tappin' Colors 2-in-1 Xylophone. This thrilling xylophone will help kids build confidence as they follow the lights to learn how to play well-known tunes while also learning about numbers and colors.

The new LeapFrog eco-friendly toys, available now exclusively at Target, include:

Interactive Learning Easel: The Interactive Learning Easel gives kiddos a fun new way to combine learning the alphabet, shapes and drawing! Start with the double-sided whiteboard/chalkboard with magnetic letters and shapes. Use the 26 letter magnets and the letter reader to teach kids letter names, letter sounds and words. The touch-sensitive book includes inspirational images for every letter of the alphabet. Guided art activities include creating art with dots, lines and shapes as well as encouraging kids to draw dots and lines in time with rhythmic music. Add music to drawing with four songs about the alphabet, colors, shapes and creativity. Use the triangle and circle shapes to create a picture of the cat—and add some ears and tail with the included chalk or erasable marker. Then use the letter magnets to spell the word C-A-T. Meowza! That's a fun way to learn! Includes three chalk pieces and one erasable marker. Additional art supplies not included. (Ages: 3+ years; MSRP: $69.99)

Wooden AlphaPup™: Get in on letter-learning fun with the Wooden AlphaPup™! Take this cute doggy for a stroll and watch it wobble and light up with engaging phrases and music. Moving helps learning, and this cute pup brings the two together with music and playful sounds that reward little walkers. Sit and explore the letter buttons and soft fabric doggy ears. Push or pull the puppy along to hear the alphabet song and more. The alphabet buttons teach letters and letter sounds and play songs and doggy phrases. This adorable puppy makes a perfect little pal for your developing toddler! This product is made with 100% FSC-certified wood that comes from well-managed forests. (Ages 12+ months; MSRP: $29.99)

Tappin' Colors 2-in-1 Xylophone™: Get two instruments in one with the Tappin' Colors 2-in-1 Xylophone™! Bring learning to musical exploration with four interactive ways to play. Help kids build confidence as they follow the lights to learn how to play eight well-known tunes. Hear first words about numbers and colors, or play notes to hear xylophone, glockenspiel and strings sounds. Jam along to nine original tunes! Hand the removable tambourine to a friend, then tap the xylophone with the mallet and play together. Two double-sided music cards and eight light-up keys make it a snap to tap out a tune. Tuck the music card into the tambourine, and the tambourine into the xylophone, for a handy-dandy music stand. When playtime is done, the mallet attaches to the bottom of the xylophone, and the music cards store in the tambourine. This product is made with 100% FSC-certified wood that comes from well-managed forests. Find more downloadable sheet music at leapfrog.com/xylophone. (Ages: 18+ months; MSRP: $24.99)

For more information, visit www.leapfrog.com.

About LeapFrog®

LeapFrog Enterprises, Inc. is the leader in innovative learning toys for children that encourage a child's curiosity and love of learning throughout their early developmental journey. For more than 25 years, LeapFrog has helped children expand their knowledge and imagination through award-winning products that combine state-of-the-art educational expertise led by the LeapFrog Learning Team, innovative technology, and engaging play – turning playtime into quality time that helps children leap ahead. LeapFrog's proprietary learning tablets and ground-breaking developmental games, learn to read and write systems, interactive learning toys and more are designed to create personalized experiences that encourage, excite and build confidence in children. LeapFrog is a subsidiary of VTech Holdings Limited, which is based in Hong Kong. LeapFrog was founded in 1995 by a father who revolutionized technology-based learning solutions to help his child learn how to read. Learn more at www.leapfrog.com.

Media Contact:

Lauren Fagan

Coyne Public Relations

973-588-2000

[email protected]

SOURCE VTech Electronics North America