Leapin' Lizards Labels Expands Printing Capabilities with Third Epson SurePress Digital Label Press Installation

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson today announced Leapin' Lizards Labels, one of Colorado's leading custom label providers, has installed a third Epson SurePress® L-4533AW to its fleet. The third digital label press delivers efficiencies in operation and expands its volume of label output for small batch producers across a range of industries, including health and beauty, food and beverage, cannabis, retail, nutraceuticals, and more. Leapin' Lizards Labels added its third SurePress L-4533AW digital label press to keep up with increased demand and meet quick turnaround requirements.

"We've used two SurePress presses for the past four years, so when it came time to bring on another machine, adding a third Epson press was a no-brainer – in large part because of the color consistency we can produce from label to label and run to run," said Todd Boyt, president, Leapin' Lizards Labels. "We pride ourselves in creating the highest quality labels for our customers and the Epson SurePress helps us deliver on this. The reproducibility of labels is crucial for our customers and the SurePress can produce consistent labels every single run."

Leapin' Lizards serves many businesses in over 35 different industries and depends on the ability to print readable small, thin fonts, text and barcodes. The SurePress L-4533AW digital label press produces high-quality, photographic print quality labels and adds greater flexibility and efficiency to the print shop. Featuring versatile substrate support, the L-4533AW prints on off-the-shelf materials up to 13-inches wide including uncoated, gloss and semi-gloss papers, film, and vinyl. Epson's industrial-quality inks are durable, water-based, resin-coated pigment inks provide superior adhesion, plus water and abrasion resistance on most substrates.

"The SurePress does a great job printing small, readable text, which is something that is really important to our customers in markets like health and beauty that require a lot of information be included on a small package," added Boyt.

"Leapin' Lizard Labels was more than helpful when I came to them to place my first order," said Amanda Meattey, operations assistant, Momenta. "I thought I knew what I needed, but after speaking with their friendly and responsive staff, I was able to get the product I was actually looking for. They sent fast quotes to ensure I was getting the exact labels I was in search of. The team was fast in responding to my inquiries and questions, the ordering process was simple, and my product was shipped and delivered very quickly. I am in the process of placing my second order already. I will continue to use Leapin' Lizard Labels for all my sticker and label needs."

"We have had a great experience with the SurePress models – often running the presses up to 20 hours per day," said Boyt. "The presses have a remarkable color gamut that allows us to color match almost anything. And ultimately, the SurePress allows us to deliver great customer service with a fast turnaround time, or as we like to say – turn jobs around as fast as a lizard can snatch up a fly for breakfast."

Driving the SurePress L-4533AW is the included Wasatch RIP. An advanced workflow automation solution, Wasatch delivers a fully customizable solution designed to streamline orders, minimize production errors, help increase productivity, and run print production effectively.

"The SurePress is engineered to help prime label converters and commercial printers increase high-quality output, productivity and efficiency, and we're pleased to see it deliver on those promises to help Leapin' Lizards Labels continue to grow its business and profitability," said Mike Pruitt, senior product manager, Epson America, Inc. "For these reasons, and more, the SurePress L-4533AW is one of the best-selling digital inkjet label press on the market today."

More about the SurePress L-4533AW

A low-cost, turnkey solution, the SurePress L-4533AW digital label press delivers:

- High-Quality Labels: MicroPiezo® inkjet technology and a wide color gamut deliver spot colors and gradients required for branded prime labels and packaging

- Ease of Operation: Automated printing means one operator can run several units at one time

- Industrial Quality Inks: Seven-color, durable, water-based, resin-coated pigment inks provide superior adhesion, plus water and abrasion resistance on most substrates

- Versatile Substrate Support: Prints on a range of standard, off-the-shelf materials including uncoated, gloss, semi-gloss, matte, film, clear, and metallic substrates

Epson's SurePress digital label presses are high-quality label printers that can be tailored to meet various needs and budgets, and provide media flexibility for pressure sensitive, shrink and in-mold label, and flexible packaging. For additional information, visit www.epson.com/surepress.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

