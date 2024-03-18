PALO ALTO, Calif., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) and Leapmotor (9863.HK) today announced a strategic partnership to create a best-in-class intelligent driving experience utilizing Hesai's next generation of high-performance automotive lidar products.

This agreement builds upon Hesai and Leapmotor's ongoing collaboration which began in 2021. Since then, the companies have equipped multiple models across Leapmotor's C platforms with Hesai's AT128 long-range lidar. The latest Leapmotor vehicle to utilize Hesai's AT128 lidar is the all new C10 EV.

Leapmotor Equips its Latest EV with Hesai Lidar

"I am confident that our work with Hesai will enhance Leapmotor's intelligent driving solutions, accelerate product upgrades and create safer, more user-friendly advanced intelligent driving functions," said Zhu Jiangming, Founder and Chairperson of Leapmotor.

Recently, Leapmotor entered into a joint venture with Stellantis Group, one of the world's largest auto makers. The joint venture will accelerate and expand global sales of Leapmotor's high-tech, cost-efficient products by leveraging Stellantis' extensive assets and commercial know-how around the globe.

As a key supplier for Leapmotor, Hesai will play a significant role in providing advanced intelligent driving systems to global markets.

"Our alliance with Leapmotor is an important step in bringing advanced lidar technology to the world," said David Li, Co-Founder and CEO of Hesai Technology. "Our companies share a strong commitment to advancing safety technology and Leapmotor's global market position in the electric vehicle industry will help us expand ADAS lidar into new markets."

In response to growing demand, Hesai has launched a diverse portfolio of lidar products at varying price points and form factors to meet the needs of intelligent driving systems. As a result, intelligent driving solutions equipped with lidar have increased in popularity.

Looking ahead, Leapmotor and Hesai will continue to explore opportunities to improve intelligent driving technology and bring innovative driving solutions to users around the world.

About Hesai Technology

Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI) is a global leader in lidar solutions. The company's lidar products enable a broad spectrum of civilian applications, including passenger and commercial vehicles with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), autonomous driving vehicles, and robotic applications such as last-mile delivery robots and Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs). Hesai seamlessly integrates its in-house manufacturing process with lidar R&D and design, enabling rapid product iteration while ensuring high performance, high quality, and affordability. Hesai has established offices in Shanghai, Palo Alto, and Stuttgart, with customers spanning over 40 countries.

About Leapmotor

Leapmotor is an NEV company based in China that possesses full-suite R&D capabilities in NEV's core technologies. The Company researches and develops, manufactures and sells NEVs, and at the same time researches and develops and manufactures EIC core components. With an aim to maximize user value, it strives to provide products and services which deliver superior experience beyond expectation. As an icon of China's emerging NEV manufacturers, Leapmotor is opening up more possibilities for future travel with continuous efforts in technological innovation.

