Lear Capital Announces Extension of Partnership With Judge Andrew Napolitano

Reflecting on the extended partnership, Napolitano remarked, "My advocacy for gold and silver as foundational elements of economic security aligns seamlessly with Lear Capital's mission. I am delighted to further our collaboration, championing the essential work of safeguarding personal wealth against the fiscal uncertainties perpetuated by our government's policies."

Napolitano's influence extends beyond his role with Lear Capital, as he continues to enlighten audiences through his weekly show "Freedom File" on Newsmax's N2 streaming service, and his "Judging Freedom" podcast and YouTube channel. His platforms consistently draw about 10 million viewers monthly, offering critical perspectives on freedom, law, and governance.

Kevin DeMeritt, Founder and Chairman of Lear Capital, expressed his enthusiasm about the continued alliance, stating, "Having Judge Napolitano, with his profound expertise and respected voice, continue to stand with us is a great honor. His 24-year tenure at Fox News resonated with countless Americans, and we are thrilled to reconnect him with viewers and listeners who value his wisdom and insights."

Since March 2023, Lear Capital's campaigns featuring Napolitano have reached audiences nationwide, emphasizing the importance of precious metals in financial planning and wealth preservation.

Founded in 1997, Lear Capital is a leading precious metals company. Lear Capital provides the tools needed to securely purchase and sell precious metals. The company offers a diverse suite of intelligent resources including real-time pricing, regular email alerts, newsletters, and personal sales representatives to answer questions. Lear Capital enables its customers to stay current on the latest developments in the gold and precious metals market.

