Lear Capital Announces Partnership With Glenn Beck

Renowned Radio Personality Glenn Beck Endorses Lear Capital, Affirming Two Decades of Successful Precious Metals Investment

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital, a leader in the precious metal investment market, is proud to announce its new partnership with Glenn Beck, the renowned, nationally syndicated radio host and founder of The Blaze. This partnership stems from Beck's confidence in Lear Capital, cultivated through his impressive personal returns as an investor with the firm and the stability of Lear's management and their team.

This partnership is expected to bring a new level of insight and opportunity to both Lear Capital and its clients. Beck's personal success story with Lear Capital serves as a strong endorsement for potential investors. Glenn appreciates Lear's ability to deliver sound resources for his audience to educate themselves on how to best diversify their portfolios with gold and silver. Glenn believes that gold plays an important role to hedge against inflation and the uncertain condition of America's financial institutions.

"I'm a longtime believer in gold," says Beck, who was first introduced to Lear Capital by late radio host and political commentator Rush Limbaugh.

Glenn Beck's experience with Lear Capital has been notably successful, leading to this significant partnership. "Twenty years ago, I purchased my very first gold from Lear, and it has quadrupled in value. I trust Lear and am happy to recommend them," Beck stated.

Regarding Beck endorsing Lear Capital, its founder and owner Kevin DeMeritt said:

"Glenn Beck is a great guy and has been a longtime customer. I'm very honored to have his confidence and trust in our company. I look forward to partnering with him."

Radio and TV ads with Beck's endorsement began airing on Premiere Radio and Blaze TV this month and other media outlets in mid-March.

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997 by precious metal expert and analyst Kevin DeMeritt, Lear Capital offers investors the chance to diversify their portfolios with unique approaches to purchasing precious metals, including gold and silver individual retirement accounts. Employing a team dedicated to providing investors with real-time information and pricing on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, Lear Capital is uniquely positioned to offer investors the convenience of online capabilities with the expertise and support of a brick-and-mortar institution. To date, the team has handled more than $3 billion in trusted transactions.

