Lear Capital Unveils Historical 1933 Gold Bar for Sale Amid Record High Gold Market

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an exciting development for gold enthusiasts and history buffs alike, Lear Capital is proud to announce the acquisition of a gold bar with significant historical pedigree: an 80.3-ounce gold bar assayed by Léo Matthey in 1933. This rare find is not only a precious metal commodity, but also a piece of history, especially relevant considering the contemporary gold market trading near an all-time high of approximately $2,200 an ounce.

80.3-ounce gold bar assayed by Léo Matthey in 1933

The bar, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, dates back to a time when gold was at the heart of international monetary policy and personal gold ownership was under strict regulation in the United States. Assayed on May 2, 1933, in Switzerland, the bar carries the serial number 33, signifying it as the 33rd bar poured by the assayer. It was crafted during a tumultuous time when President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the pivotal executive order 6102, which had a profound impact on the gold reserves of the United States and the financial security of its citizens.

In 1933 and 1934, Franklin D. Roosevelt implemented policies to limit gold ownership, requiring Americans to exchange gold valued over $100 for paper money, aimed at tackling the 1933 financial crisis. This crisis had caused a significant gold outflow from the Federal Reserve, as individuals preferred gold over bank deposits or paper currency, undermining the Reserve's ability to back currency with gold. Much of the gold was feared to have gone abroad, affecting the dollar's value. The crisis culminated in March 1933 with a national bank holiday, closing banks for a week to stabilize the financial system.

This antique gold bar boasts a purity of 1,000, equivalent to today's 0.9999 due to advancements in technology. Its features include the stamped figures 33, 1,000, and a pine tree — the latter being the company logo of Léo Matthey, who was employed by Johnson Matthey, an assaying service provider founded in 1817 by Percival Norton Johnson.

Kevin DeMeritt, founder of Lear Capital, says, "This is a rare piece of history. We're offering an incredibly good price on this bar, but we would love to sell it to someone who appreciates the history and wants to hold on to it for its historic value." Priced at around $189,000 — roughly $3,000 over the current spot price — this gold bar represents both a tangible asset and a collector's gem.

Lear Capital invites interested parties to learn more about this extraordinary piece and its heritage. As a leading precious metals investment firm, Lear Capital is dedicated to providing valuable returns on investments and preserving historical artifacts such as this bar.

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997 by precious metal expert and analyst Kevin DeMeritt, Lear Capital offers investors the chance to diversify their portfolios with unique approaches to purchasing precious metals, including gold and silver individual retirement accounts. Employing a team dedicated to providing investors with real-time information and pricing on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, Lear Capital is uniquely positioned to offer investors the convenience of online capabilities with the expertise and support of a brick-and-mortar institution. To date, the team has handled more than $3 billion in trusted transactions.

