Lear Capital Helps Investors Navigate 401(k) to Gold IRA Rollovers Amid Growing Economic Uncertainty

Company guides retirement savers through tax-efficient process for adding physical gold to their portfolios

LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As persistent inflation, surging energy prices, and equity market volatility push investors to reassess their retirement strategies, Lear Capital, a leader in precious metals investing since 1997, is helping clients navigate the process of rolling over traditional 401(k) accounts into self-directed gold IRAs (SDIRAs).

Average annual 401(k) balances increased by double digits again in 2025, the third consecutive year of double-digit growth, according to Fidelity data. For many investors, that growth has created a new priority: protecting what they have built. Physical gold, which has historically moved independently of equity markets during periods of economic turbulence, is increasingly part of that conversation. (Fidelity, 2025; New York Post, May 14, 2026)

"Investors who have built substantial retirement savings deserve a clear path to protecting those gains," said John Ohanesian, CEO of Lear Capital. "A properly structured gold IRA rollover is one of the most effective ways to diversify a retirement portfolio without triggering unnecessary tax penalties, and our team walks clients through every step of that process."

A gold IRA rollover transfers funds from an employer-sponsored 401(k) or similar retirement savings account into a self-directed IRA backed by IRS-approved physical precious metals. Unlike conventional IRAs, which restrict holdings to stocks, bonds, and mutual funds, an SDIRA gives account holders direct access to physical gold and silver while maintaining the same tax-advantaged structure. (New York Post, May 14, 2026)

Lear Capital's dedicated IRA department coordinates directly with custodians and depositories, manages rollover paperwork, and provides real-time pricing and account tracking. The company also publishes its fee schedule upfront — a meaningful distinction in an industry where hidden costs are common.

"The rollover process doesn't have to be complicated," Ohanesian added. "But the consequences of a misstep — from inadvertent taxable distributions to early withdrawal penalties — are real. That's why having an experienced partner in your corner matters from day one."

Investors can speak with a Lear Capital specialist by calling 800-576-9355 or visiting www.learcapital.com.

About Lear Capital

Since 1997, Lear Capital has been a trusted name in the precious metals industry, providing expert guidance and tailored solutions for investors. With a commitment to transparency and customer education, Lear Capital empowers clients to make informed decisions about incorporating gold, silver, and other precious metals into their long-term financial strategies. To date, the team has handled more than $3 billion in trusted transactions.

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SOURCE Lear Capital