Lear Capital Named Best Overall Gold IRA Company by ConsumerAffairs

Independent review platform ranks Lear Capital #1 out of 35 companies evaluated

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital, a leader in precious metals investing since 1997, has been named the Best Overall Gold IRA Company by ConsumerAffairs, the leading consumer review and ratings platform. The recognition comes following an independent evaluation of 35 gold IRA companies, with Lear Capital earning a 4.9-star rating based on 1,589 verified customer reviews.

ConsumerAffairs' research team applied a rigorous, weighted scoring methodology that analyzed thousands of consumer reviews submitted between January 2023 and December 2025. Companies were evaluated across key criteria including staff satisfaction, customer service, punctuality and speed, and transparency — as well as company-specific factors such as years in business, variety of metals offered, fee structures, and website quality.

"Being recognized as the best overall gold IRA company by ConsumerAffairs is a testament to the dedication our team brings to every client interaction," said John Ohanesian, President and CEO of Lear Capital. "For nearly three decades, we've been committed to transparency, education, and helping investors protect their wealth with precious metals. This honor reflects the trust our clients place in us every day."

Lear Capital's gold IRA offering — the Lear Advantage IRA — is a self-directed account backed by gold, silver, and platinum, with options for investors to roll over existing 401(k) or IRA accounts. Key features highlighted by ConsumerAffairs include hands-on customer service, support for IRA rollovers and transfers, a 24-hour risk-free purchase guarantee, and waived storage fees for qualifying investments.

With more than $3 billion in trusted transactions and a client base exceeding 100,000 investors, Lear Capital offers access to gold, silver, platinum, and palladium through both IRA and non-IRA investment options.

The ConsumerAffairs recognition adds to a growing list of third-party endorsements that underscore Lear Capital's position as one of the most trusted names in the precious metals industry.

To learn more or to request a free copy of Lear Capital's latest market analysis, visit www.learcapital.com or call 800-576-9355.

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997 by precious metals expert Kevin DeMeritt, Lear Capital offers investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolios through unique approaches to purchasing precious metals, including gold and silver individual retirement accounts. Employing a team dedicated to providing investors with real-time information and pricing on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, Lear Capital is uniquely positioned to offer the convenience of online capabilities with the expertise and support of a brick-and-mortar institution. To date, the team has handled more than $3 billion in trusted transactions.

Media Contact:

Matt Konigsmark

[email protected]

SOURCE Lear Capital