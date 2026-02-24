New Lear Capital Report: Silver Enters "Breakout Cycle" as Critical Mineral Status Drives Historic Rally

Analysis reveals why silver's designation as strategic resource could signal multi-year bullish cycle

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital, a leader in precious metals since 1997, has released a comprehensive market analysis examining silver's transformation from precious metal to strategic national resource following its official designation as a Critical Mineral by the U.S. government in late 2025.

The report, "Silver 2026: The Breakout Cycle," authored by Lear Capital Global Financial Research Specialist Kathrynn Ward, details how this unprecedented classification—combined with surging industrial demand and persistent supply deficits—positions silver for what could be a multi-year bullish cycle rather than a short-term peak.

"Silver enters 2026 in a fundamentally different position than at any other point in the modern investment era," said Kevin DeMeritt, founder of Lear Capital. "After rising approximately 150% in 2025 and breaking through $100 per ounce in January 2026, silver is no longer just following gold's lead. It now sits at the center of America's technology, energy, and national-security priorities."

The report examines several critical market dynamics:

Strategic Reclassification: Silver's new status as a Critical Mineral signals Washington's recognition that the metal is essential to America's infrastructure, technology, and energy future, with supply disruptions posing real risks to economic strength and national security.

Structural Supply Deficit: A persistent global supply deficit continues as roughly 72% of the world's silver comes as a byproduct of mining other metals, creating a structural bottleneck that prevents supply from quickly responding to price increases.

China's Tightening Grip: Chinese authorities have moved to limit silver exports while shifting trade settlement away from the U.S. dollar, reducing global supply availability at a critical moment.

Accelerating Industrial Demand: Growing consumption from AI infrastructure, data centers, solar installations, electric vehicles, electronics, and military applications continues to outpace supply.

Emerging Central Bank Interest: Recent reporting indicates some central banks have begun exploring silver purchases, with the possibility of larger-scale institutional buying ahead.

"What we're witnessing isn't simply a price spike," DeMeritt added. "With analysts now discussing $300 silver as a realistic target, investors face a narrowing window to secure this increasingly scarce strategic asset before the next move higher."

The report notes that U.S. policy tailwinds are beginning in 2026, including faster permitting for domestic mining, strengthened refining infrastructure, and potential governmental stockpiling—though these long-term supply solutions don't instantly add new metal to the market while demand pressure arrives immediately.

