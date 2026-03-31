Lear Capital Releases Educational Brief to Help Investors Interpret Gold Market Volatility

29-year precious metals leader curates institutional research as investors seek clarity on recent price pullback

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Capital, a leader in precious metals investing since 1997, has released an educational brief for investors navigating recent volatility in the gold market. The brief, published through the company's Money & Metals platform, brings together publicly available institutional research and historical market context to explain what the current pullback may mean for gold's longer-term outlook.

Gold has declined sharply in recent weeks, even as geopolitical tensions have intensified, inflation has remained elevated, and oil prices have surged amid conflict in the Middle East. For many investors, that move has seemed counterintuitive. Lear Capital's new brief explores why that may be happening and why some major financial institutions view the decline as a short-term market reaction rather than a break in gold's broader long-term trend.

"When markets move in ways that seem unexpected, investors need context, not confusion," said John Ohanesian, President and CEO of Lear Capital. "The research coming out of major institutions suggests that many of the long-term pressures affecting paper assets are still in place. Our goal with this brief is to make that perspective easier for everyday investors to understand."

The brief covers several key themes shaping today's market, including recession risk, gold's historical behavior during different phases of a crisis, long-term debt and dollar concerns, and gold's broader price trend. Even with the recent pullback, gold remains up more than 45% over the past twelve months.

Lear Capital has guided clients through multiple cycles of monetary stress and geopolitical upheaval since 1997. The company views investor education as central to its mission — and sees the current moment as one that rewards context over reaction.

To request the educational brief, a free precious metals investor kit, or to speak with a representative, call 800-576-9355 or visit LearCapital.com.

About Lear Capital

Founded in 1997 by precious metals expert Kevin DeMeritt, Lear Capital offers investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolios through unique approaches to purchasing precious metals, including gold and silver individual retirement accounts. Employing a team dedicated to providing investors with real-time information and pricing on gold, silver, platinum, and palladium, Lear Capital is uniquely positioned to offer the convenience of online capabilities with the expertise and support of a brick-and-mortar institution. To date, the team has handled more than $3 billion in trusted transactions.

Lear Capital does not provide financial or investment advice and is a for-profit retailer. Investing in precious metals involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

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SOURCE Lear Capital