Lear Investment Management Again Earns Coveted Five-Star Manager Recognition From Morningstar™

DALLAS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Investment Management ("Lear"), a Dallas based investment firm focused on independent research and tactical risk management, today announced that Morningstar™ has awarded Lear's flagship Global Vigilance strategy with its highest 5-star rating in the Tactical Allocation strategy for Separately Managed Accounts for its outstanding historical performance. Specifically, Global Vigilance ranked in the top 8% versus its 240 peers for its 5-year risk-adjusted returns ending September 30, 2020.

Managing Partner Rick Lear commented, "Global volatility during the last five years has created unique investing opportunities for our firm because we utilize extensive primary research and possess the ability to act dynamically and globally. Morningstar's 5-Star™ recognition of this approach for the second time in 4 years affirms our successful approach to managing money, and we are honored to earn again this top-tier recognition for our relentless work to deliver on our mission of generating equity returns with mitigated equity risk for our clients."

Speaking about the rating, Co-Portfolio Manager Jim Warner, said, "This recognition from Morningstar™ is a validation of our ability to manage risk in both up and down markets, which is principally driven by extensive primary research that fuels our investment convictions even in the face of extreme market volatility. Our ability to tactically manage risk has never been more important and more evident to ensure we are delivering on our commitment to our clients."

About Lear Investment Management

The Lear Investment Management team is comprised of research-driven experts oriented around creative intelligence gathering and an investment process that balances: (1) quantitative analysis; (2) rigorous fundamental research grounded in capitalizing on global economic trends; and (3) keen attention to risk management. The vast experience of the research team, coupled with its differentiated investment process, facilitates Lear's ability to develop – and act upon – a global investment thesis. The Firm's clients include select individuals, families, and foundations. Lear also serves as a sub-advisor to financial advisors seeking an investment manager with Lear's investment capabilities.

About Morningstar

The Morningstar Rating™ for investment strategies, or "star rating", is calculated for strategies with at least a three-year-year history. It is calculated based on a Morningstar Risk-Adjusted Return measure that accounts for variation in a strategy's monthly excess performance (excluding the effect of sales charges, if any), placing more emphasis on downward variations and rewarding consistent performance.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

