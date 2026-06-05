Lear to Participate in Wolfe Research Autos and Mobility Conference

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Lear Corporation

Jun 05, 2026, 08:00 ET

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA), a global automotive technology leader in Seating and E-Systems, will participate in a fireside chat on June 18, 2026, at the Wolfe Research Autos and Mobility Conference in New York.

Representing Lear will be:

  • Ray Scott, President and CEO
  • Jason Cardew, SVP and Chief Financial Officer

The live webcast will begin at 12:30 PM EDT and will run approximately 40 minutes. The webcast link will be available on the Company's website at ir.lear.com.

About Lear Corporation
Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) is a global automotive leader in Seating and E-Systems. The company designs, manufactures, and delivers advanced technologies to the world's major automakers. Building on more than 100 years of heritage, Lear is the largest U.S.-based automotive supplier, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. Driven by a commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and sustainability, Lear's global team of talented employees is shaping the future of mobility by developing solutions that enhance comfort, safety, and efficiency. More information is available at Lear.com.

SOURCE Lear Corporation

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