Learning Ally Announces Student Recipients of the 2022 National Achievement Awards

Scholarships Recognize Students with Learning Disabilities and Blind and Visual Impairments Who Demonstrate Exemplary Academic Progress, Self-Advocacy, and Community Service

PRINCETON, N.J., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a national nonprofit with a mission of "literacy for all" in U.S. schools, has announced the student winners of its 2022 National Achievement Awards .

Learning Ally Marion Huber Learning Through Listening National Achievement Award. Learning Ally Mary P. Oenslager Scholastic Achievement Award.

The National Achievement Awards is a component of the organization's Whole Child Literacy approach to ensure more students with reading deficits achieve mastery of critical literacy skills informed by the science of reading, cognitive and environmental factors, and social and emotional learning, with the support of Learning Ally's seven-time award-winning Audiobook Solution. Each student recipient receives a $3,000 to $6,000 endowed scholarship named for two longtime advocates of the organization – Marion Huber and Mary P. Oenslager.

For more than 60 years, their families continue their legacy to provide financial support. The program rewards students in high school and higher education who overcame great obstacles to achieve extraordinary academic progress, promote self-advocacy, and provide community service to others.

Dr. Terrie Noland, Vice President of Learning Ally said, "Each year, we feel especially proud to honor these exemplary students, and to carry on the mission of the two women who saw a great need for education equity in schools long ago. Students selected for the National Achievement Awards are exceptional role models. They clearly demonstrate extraordinary achievements given the right skills, resources, and emotional fortitude. They lift us up, and reshape our expectations of what students with learning challenges can and will achieve."

Recipients of the 2022 Marion Huber Learning Through Listening Award (LTL) are:

Thomas J. Rayburn , Madison, AL

, Ella Doerr , Avon, NC

, Samantha Bachofen , Waterford, WI

, May Hopkins , Oakland, CA

Recipient of the 2022 Mary P. Oenslager Scholastic Achievement Award (SAA) is:

TatianaClautaire, Spring Valley, NY

Winners of this award are selected by an esteemed National Selection Committee who are champions of student success. To learn more about each winner, visit learningally.org/naa .

Educators and parents working with high school students with blindness or visual impairments or learning disabilities who graduate in the years of 2021-2023 and first-year college students can review the application process for student members who meet eligibility criteria.

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading education nonprofit dedicated to equipping educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 1.6 million students and 260,000 educators through our solutions and community, across the United States.

Media Contact:

Valerie Chernek

410-960-4060

[email protected]

SOURCE Learning Ally