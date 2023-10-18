Learning Ally Celebrates 75 Years of Innovation and Service to Improve Literacy and Equity in Education

News provided by

Learning Ally

18 Oct, 2023, 10:23 ET

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a national nonprofit working with schools and families to improve literacy across the country, is celebrating its 75th year in service to educators and emerging and struggling readers.

The organization began in 1948 as Recording for the Blind when Anne T. Macdonald led the New York Public Library's Women's Auxiliary to record textbooks on vinyl phonograph discs as a service for soldiers who had lost their sight in WWII.

Today, Learning Ally supports over 615,000 U.S. educators with award-winning solutions from PreK-12th grade, to enable millions of students to become independent, engaged readers, regardless of background or learning difference.

Learning Ally's legacy and recent innovations encompass:

  • An 80,000+ human-read audiobook solution providing K-12th grade schools and students with equitable access to grade-level curriculum, literature and popular titles.
  • Excite Reading™, a supplemental curriculum for PreK-2 educators to fortify emergent readers' foundational skills in vocabulary, background knowledge and early comprehension.
  • Professional learning programming to strengthen educators' knowledge in the science of reading, dyslexia awareness and to support educators in effective instruction in the classroom.
  • Annual Spotlight on Dyslexia conference, monthly webinars, literacy leadership podcasts, and Educator Community to share collective intelligence and form a supportive learning environment.

"We are grateful to our community of educators, donors, volunteers, corporations and foundations who support our work," said Andrew Friedman, CEO of Learning Ally. "Our mission continues as we seek to drive sustainable and transformational impact, so that all children have equal opportunity to read, learn and achieve to their highest potential."

On Thursday, October 19, 2023 from 6 to 8:30 PM, the organization will host a 75-year celebration at their central office, 20 Roszel Road, Princeton, NJ 08540, to thank the dedicated employees, donors, volunteers, and supporters of its 'literacy for all' mission.

About Learning Ally 

Learning Ally is a leading education nonprofit dedicated to empowering educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 2.3 million students and 615,000 educators across the United States.

www.learningally.org   

1-800-221-1098

Media Contact: Valerie Chernek
[email protected]
410-960-4060 

SOURCE Learning Ally

Also from this source

Dyslexia Virtual Event Offers Educators Up-To-Date Professional Knowledge to Improve Reading Outcomes for Millions of Learners

Dyslexia Virtual Event Offers Educators Up-To-Date Professional Knowledge to Improve Reading Outcomes for Millions of Learners

Registration is now open for the eighth Spotlight on Dyslexia professional learning event designed for educators who teach and support children and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Books

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.