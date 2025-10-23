Learning Ally Co-Sponsors Washington, D.C. Screening of Left Behind -- A Documentary Celebrating the Fight for Dyslexia Equity

WASHINGTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a national nonprofit committed to unlocking the potential of students with learning differences, is proud to co-sponsor an upcoming screening of Left Behind, a powerful new documentary directed by Anna Toomey. The screening, sponsored by Learning Ally in honor of Dyslexia Awareness Month, is co-sponsored by Reading Futures.

This live, local event will be held on Monday, October 27, 2025, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library in Washington, D.C. The evening will begin with a special introduction by Learning Ally CEO Howard Bell III. The screening will be followed by a panel discussion featuring the film's director, award-winning educator and community advocate Kareem Weaver, and one of the parents featured in the documentary.

Left Behind shines a light on the relentless determination of parents who fought to establish New York City's first public school dedicated to children with dyslexia. Praised by CNN's Anderson Cooper as "powerful" and "an urgent call to action to help dyslexic kids," Left Behind captures the courage and persistence of families who refused to let systemic barriers define their children's futures.

"Stories like Left Behind remind us that advocacy, community, and persistence can reshape educational systems," said Bell. "We're honored to help bring this important story to audiences during Dyslexia Awareness Month."

At the heart of Left Behind are the voices of parents whose determination sparked systemic change. "All children have the right to get an education," shares Fatima, one of the parents featured in the film. "Regardless of the disability you have, you have the right to an education." Her words capture the spirit of the movement — and the film's message of equity, inclusion, and resilience.

Hosted in partnership with FULCRUM, Clever Noodle, Decoding Dyslexia DC, the IDA-DC Capital Area Branch, DC Ed Fund, and the Literacy Academy Collective, the event will kick off with a reception at 5:30 PM, followed by the film screening and discussion at 6:30 PM. Admission is free, but seating is limited.

Guests attending in the Washington, D.C. area can RSVP here: https://bit.ly/Left-Behind-DC .

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Monday, October 27, 2025

Reception: 5:30–6:30 PM

Screening & Panel: 6:30 PM

Location: Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 901 G St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Cost: Free

About Learning Ally

Learning Ally is a leading nonprofit education organization that empowers learners with reading differences, including dyslexia, by providing innovative solutions and fostering meaningful partnerships to ensure that students with learning differences reach their full potential. Through audiobooks, professional learning, and community support, Learning Ally impacts millions of students nationwide.

