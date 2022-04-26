Learning Ally's Audiobook Solution Named Finalist 2022 'Cool Tool Award' by EdTech Digest

PRINCETON, N.J., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Ally, a national nonprofit and leading education solutions provider, has received a 2022 Finalist 'Cool Tool Award,' from EdTech Digest for its Audiobook Solution in the category of Literacy/Reading Solution.

The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution, now a seven-time, award-winning, supplemental reading resource and literacy solution, provides equitable access to curriculum, literature, and popular titles that students in grades 3-12 want and need to read for school. Evidence-based, it is proven to double the rate of reading growth for students who struggle to read and learn, in only 50 days.

Informed by Whole Child Literacy™, Learning Ally's unique approach to solutions design, the Audiobook Solution allows students to absorb content, vocabulary and contextual knowledge, facilitates fluency and reading comprehension and reduces stress caused by decoding. With diverse libraries using authentic voices, students can enjoy reading about their areas of interest, complete their assignments, keep up with classmates and experience the confidence that comes with succeeding in school.

Heather Wiederstein, V.P. of Solutions Design for Learning Ally said, "Our Audiobook Solution continues to win awards because of the versatility, accessibility, and flexibility it provides to teachers, and the unique way our skilled human narrators bring stories, literature and subject matter content to life to fully engage struggling students in the reading process."

The EdTech Digest Awards recognize, acknowledge, and celebrate the most exceptional products, innovators, leaders, and trendsetters in education technology today. This year's finalists and winners were judged on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value, and potential.

"We're on a mission for 'literacy-for-all,'" adds Wiederstein. "Our Audiobook Solution is a 'Cool Tool' and it is an extremely successful resource for educators eager to transform struggling readers into academic achievers."

Learning Ally is a leading education nonprofit dedicated to empowering educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 1.6 million students and 260,000 educators across the United States.

