Learning Ally's Audiobook Solution Receives T&L Excellence Award for Best Remote and Blended Learning Tool for Secondary Education

PRINCETON, N.J., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution by Learning Ally, has received the Tech & Learning (T&L) Excellence Award for Best Remote and Blended Learning Tool for Secondary Education.

The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution is an essential multi-sensory reading support for struggling readers from K-12th grade serving over 1.5M students and 200,000 educators across the country. This past year, during pandemic related school disruption, there has been a significant increase in students falling behind in schoolwork, a new phenomenon known as "unfinished learning" which has also contributed to increases in student anxiety and depression. A proven effective remote and hybrid learning resource, the Learning Ally Audiobook Solution is in great demand, continuing to play a vital role for educators and students. An app compatible with any device, provides equitable access - anywhere, anytime - to a rich library of 80,000 plus human read audiobooks, and all the books students need and want to read for school, including curriculum-aligned text books and literature.

The Learning Ally Audiobook Solution accelerates learning and enables students to keep pace with classwork and work to their full potential, helping students to gain self-confidence to succeed in school and in life. It includes a suite of professional development tools, literacy resources, webinars and events to help educators improve their daily practice.

"We are proud to be recognized for the T&L Excellence Award," said Andrew Friedman, CEO of Learning Ally. "The pandemic has shifted the way educators teach and students learn, and we believe created an even bigger divide for our at-risk students. Our organization remains committed to building solutions to help educators close that divide. This award focuses on the power of our solution to help educators deliver student outcomes in any environment."

T&L Group Publisher Christine Weiser, said, "Despite the challenges schools have faced during this pandemic, technology continues to be a key driver of innovation. Products winning this year's award are stellar in their aim to help educators and parents maintain continuity in instruction in all learning settings."

