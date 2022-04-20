Learning Ally's Dr. Terrie Noland Named EdTech Digest Global Leadership Award Finalist for Ed Tech Author/Speaker "Literacy and Leadership" Podcast

PRINCETON, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Terrie Noland, CALP and V.P. of Educator Initiatives for Learning Ally, a national nonprofit education solutions provider, is a 2022 EdTech Digest Global Leadership Award Finalist. Dr. Noland was selected for her outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of educators and learners.

Lee Peters, Chief Operating Officer of Learning Ally, said, "Terrie is well deserving of this Global Leadership Award. She is a fervent advocate for literacy. As a former educator, she understands the challenges educators face. Every day, she works diligently to advance evidence-based teaching practices so that more children can read and learn."

Through her podcast, Learning Ally Literacy Leadership , Dr. Noland has built a community of educators who seek to improve reading achievement in their classes and schools. She is a natural motivator who empowers her listeners through relationship building, storytelling, vulnerability, and intentionality. After devoting time each week to her podcast, educators say they view themselves as literacy leaders with new knowledge on best practices and a renewed mindset for transforming learning.

Victor Rivero, Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest said, "As events unfold on the world stage that seem to inch ever closer to a precipice unknown, we are reminded that the leaders and innovators of education technology have always worked on the edge. The future-focused work they do is inspired by the infinite potential of all people to learn and thrive."

In her work with Learning Ally, Dr. Noland leads and mentors K-12 educators drawing on Learning Ally's unique Whole Child Literacy™ approach to literacy solutions design. She is also the host of Learning Ally's Spotlight on Dyslexia and Spotlight on Early Literacy virtual conferences, and a keynote speaker on literacy at educational events. Dr Noland has written scholarly articles in publications such as ILA, NAEYC, and Language Magazine. She holds a Ph.D. in Literacy and Educational Leadership from St. John's University, and is a John Maxwell certified speaker, coach, trainer, and member of the President's Advisory Council.

Learning Ally is a leading education nonprofit dedicated to empowering educators with proven solutions that help new and struggling learners reach their potential. Our range of literacy-focused offerings for students in Pre-K to 12th grade and catalog of professional learning allows us to support more than 1.6 million students and 260,000 educators in over 20,100 schools across the United States.

