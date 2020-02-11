Learning Pool Appoints Learning Leader and #WomeninLearning Co-founder, Sharon Claffey Kaliouby, to Help Guide NorthAmerican Expansion

"I'm so excited to be joining the Learning Pool team," said Sharon. "I've been passionate about workplace learning and development for as long as I can remember and can't wait to play a leading role in the company's conversation with customers here in the US and Canada. Learning Pool has a unique value proposition in a crowded learning technologies market and I hope to make a significant contribution to the ongoing development of both our business and the industry."

Learning Pool's expert team creates the content and technology solutions that engage and empower modern learners around the world; further committing to relationships with North American clients with the acquisition of HT2 Labs and their Boston office during the summer of 2019.

Duncan Shores, Learning Pool's Chief Commercial Officer, believes that Sharon's significant experience and energy will continue to help the company build its global brand and achieve ambitious growth.

"Sharon has held several high-profile executive roles in Learning & Development with the likes of State Street Corporation, Thomson Reuters and Enterprise Ireland," he said. "We're delighted that she's chosen to join the Learning Pool family as her next career step and believe that she'll be a great advocate for the analytics-led, personalized workflow learning we're delivering in collaboration with our customers."

As well as working with Learning Pool, Sharon is co-founder of the #WomeninLearning initiative, one of the 2019 Top 50 Leaders in Learning & Development - Americas, the 2018 Learning & Performance Institute Professional of the Year and a two-time member of the USFA National gold medal women's sabre fencing team.

About Learning Pool

Learning Pool provides online e-learning products to private and public sector organizations at the moment of need, on any device, using the most appropriate learning approach. The company has an unrivalled track record of helping nearly 800 customers deliver practical learning outcomes that are tailored to the unique needs of more than 2.5 million learners in 21 countries. See www.learningpool.com for more.

SOURCE Learning Pool

Related Links

http://www.learningpool.com/

