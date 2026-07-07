Learning Resources® Family of Brands Expands Back-to-School Toy Assortment at Target

Curated selection gives families and educators easier access to screen-free toys that support foundational learning skills through play

VERNON HILLS, Ill., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning Resources® Family of Brands, pioneers in educational toys and hands-on learning tools for over 60 years, is expanding its availability at Target ahead of the back-to-school season. The increased assortment from Learning Resources®, Educational Insights®, and hand2mind® include learning toys and tools designed to support key classroom and at-home learning moments.

Learning Resources Family of Brands

The product lineup includes hands-on learning tools designed to support early literacy, phonics, math, STEM, confidence-building, social-emotional learning, and independent learning. These items have long been part of the brands' portfolios, and some are returning favorites in Target's back-to-school assortment. With expanded availability this season, more families and educators can access trusted learning tools for homes and classrooms.

Learning Resources®

Learning Resources' Target back-to-school assortment features educational toys and tools that help children build school-readiness skills, including early literacy, phonics, math, time and money concepts, problem-solving, and self-regulation. Products include:

Educational Insights®

Educational Insights' Target back-to-school assortment includes literacy and language products that spark curiosity, support reading readiness, and help children build confidence as they learn. Products include:

Lowercase Alphabet BubbleBrix™ (Ages 3+ | $16.89): Kids build alphabet recognition, letter sounds, and early reading readiness as they pop, snap, and connect lowercase letter blocks to form simple CVC words.

(Ages 3+ | $16.89): Kids build alphabet recognition, letter sounds, and early reading readiness as they pop, snap, and connect lowercase letter blocks to form simple CVC words. Sentence Building Dominoes (Ages 6+ | $19.26): Kids practice reading, parts of speech, and sentence formation with tactile dominoes featuring parts of speech and punctuation.

(Ages 6+ | $19.26): Kids practice reading, parts of speech, and sentence formation with tactile dominoes featuring parts of speech and punctuation. ABC Arc Mat AlphaMagnets® Set (Ages 3+ | $17.69): Children build key early literacy skills through magnetic, hands-on play, from letter matching and recognition to spelling and phonics.

hand2mind®

hand2mind's Target back-to-school lineup includes learning products spanning literacy, math, STEM, sensory play, and social-emotional learning. Products include:

hand2mind also offers a lineup of new and exclusive back-to-school products at Target, including classroom-ready tools created with its teacher-author partners Tara West and Brooke Brown. The product lineup gives educators and parents easy access to engaging, hands-on learning tools designed to support math, literacy, STEM, and social-emotional learning and includes: STEM Bins® by Brooke Brown Builder Pack ($24.99), Little Minds at Work® Early Math Activity Set ($21.99), and Little Minds at Work® Game Tray Activity Set ($19.99).

"Back-to-school season is a key moment for families and teachers as they look for tools that make learning feel approachable, engaging and fun," said Kelly Goodwin, Vice President of Sales for the U.S. and Canada at Learning Resources. "Expanding our assortment at Target makes it easier for parents and educators to find trusted, screen-free learning products that help children build confidence in the skills they'll use throughout the school year."

Products from the Learning Resources Family of Brands back-to-school lineup are available in Target stores and on Target.com.

About Learning Resources ®

We're Learning Resources®, and learning is where we play. Trusted by parents and teachers since 1984, we create award-winning educational toys that help kids build a lifelong love of learning while developing essential school-ready skills through play. From early concepts like ABCs and 123s to hands-on problem-solving and screen-free STEM, our thoughtfully designed toys support learning for kids ages 18 months to 8 years, across developmental stages and skill levels. Discover learn-through-play favorites like the Pretend & Play® Calculator Cash Register, Farmer's Market Color Sorting Set, and Toy of the Year winner Botley® the Coding Robot.

For more information, visit www.learningresources.com or follow the brand on TikTok @learningresources, Facebook @LearningResources, and Instagram @learningresources.

About Educational Insights ®

Based in sunny Southern California, Educational Insights® has over 60 years of experience creating award-winning toys and games. Our products encourage curiosity, introduce new skills, and build confidence through play-based learning. We prioritize hands-on play and self-led discovery through our products like fan-favorite brainteaser line Kanoodle, GeoSafari science toys, Design & Drill construction toys, Playfoam and Pluffle sensory products, creative arts and crafts kits, foundational early learning sets, and more.

Learn more at www.EducationalInsights.com, or follow the brand on TikTok @educationalinsights, Instagram @educationalinsights, YouTube @educationalinsights, and Facebook @EducationalInsights.

About hand2mind ®

At hand2mind®, we believe children learn best by doing. That's why, for over 60 years, we've been creating hands-on learning tools and educational toys that help kids build skills through exploration, problem-solving, and active play. From math and STEM to literacy and social-emotional learning, our screen-free educational tools and toys support engaged skill development in grades PreK and up. We inspire curiosity, build confidence and make learning fun—at home, in the classroom, and beyond. Unlock the power of hands-on learning by visiting www.hand2mind.com or following the brand on TikTok @hand2mind, Facebook @hand2mindinc, and Instagram @hand2mindinc.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jillian Kwasizur | Madison Roszko| Amanda de la Cruz

(650) 224-5628

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SOURCE Learning Resources