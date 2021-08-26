Learning Tree & Strategy Implementation Institute Announce Exclusive Multimodal Training Partnership Breaking New Ground with a Strategy Implementation Certification

The strategic connection between Learning Tree's custom guided learning solutions and Strategy Implementation Institute's extensive research and official content development allows organizational leadership to improve culture and work performance through certification – the first global credential of its kind delivered in partnership with APMG International.

For many organizations, strategy implementation fails due to non-alignment and ineffective communication caused by a lack of common purpose from those involved. Scientific studies found an alarming failure rate of implementation, with an average of nearly 50% and it's getting worse as an impact of the 2020 Pandemic.[1]

"We believe one of the biggest contributors to the constant decline of successful implementation stems from leaders being taught how to plan, but not how to implement," says Antonio Nieto-Rodriguez, Strategy Implementation Institute Co-Founder. "This certification gives managers, project managers, and agile experts the tools they need to plan and implement a purpose-driven strategy to compete in our ever-changing digital world."

"There's never been a better time to support a certification that helps workers bring organizational ideas to execution," said Alison Beadle, Program Director at Learning Tree. "We've curated an on-demand learning path with seven self-paced modules and a 2-day instructor-led training course to deliver a program no other organization can offer."

"We are excited about this exclusive global partnership with unique content that is well positioned to drive results through successful strategy execution," said David Brown, Learning Tree's CEO. "The leadership at the institute has done an amazing job forecasting the future of Strategy Implementation. Now there's only one thing left to do. Put it into action."

For more information regarding "The Future of Strategy Implementation," access the executive report here.

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted, global partner delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications, as well as the communication and critical thinking skills necessary to effectively deploy major initiatives, process improvement, and transformative business solutions. Nearly 3 million business professionals around the world have enhanced their skills through Learning Tree and its expert instructor corps, who bring our extensive library of proprietary and partner content to life. The Learning Tree "hands-on" approach to skills development reflects how learning is done today and provides greater impact than eLearning or classroom learning alone.

Learn more about the Strategy Implementation Certified Professional Blended Learning Program

To learn more about Learning Tree, call 1-888-THE-TREE (843-8733) or visit www.LearningTree.com

About Strategy Implementation Institute

The Strategy Implementation Institute brings people together who are passionate about digital and strategic implementation. It is creating a global online community for practitioners to learn, share and grow - increasing the capability and recognition of implementation professionals.

