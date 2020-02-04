Learning Tree Partners with Area9 and Howspace for Learning Innovation

From skill shortages to siloed teams, to emerging technologies — today's organizations face critical challenges in the pursuit of digital transformation. Still, there is hope: in the case of ITIL, nearly 75% of ITSM practitioners are convinced that retraining will help them to plug the skills gap, meet organizational needs, keep up with technology, and remain productive.

"To help organizations address these all-too-common concerns, we're excited to advance the learning innovations conversation through an upcoming webinar with our partners at Area9 and Howspace," said Brian Simms, Director of Digital Content and Learning Services, Learning Tree. "We're even more excited to advance adaptive learning in the ITSM space with our brand new ITIL 4 Foundation Adaptive Virtual Academy."

Looking at Learning with 2020 Vision

Live Webinar: Thursday, February 6, 2020

See what's new in 2020 for social, collaborative, and adaptive learning, and see what role Artificial Intelligence (AI) plays in the way we learn.

REGISTER NOW

February 6, 9am EST Live Webinar ›

February 6, 12pm EST Live Webinar ›

"The combination of Area9's leading-edge adaptive technology and this certification-aligned content is a real win for service management learners," says Richard Keaveny, CPO at Area9. "We are happy to have worked with Learning Tree to build this one-of-a-kind virtual learning experience and advance our mission of creating of the world's best educational and training outcomes validated by a long-term scientific approach."

"Successful companies today believe continuous dialogue and participation are critical parts of professional development," says Ilkka Mäkitalo, CEO of Howspace. "We are looking forward to providing this crucial element to Learning Tree's virtual academy experience."

The ITIL 4 Foundation Adaptive Virtual Academy

Opportunity to Learn 50% Faster; 100% Guarantee to Pass the Foundation Exam; World's First & Only Fully-Accredited Adaptive ITIL Course

Learning Tree's new ITIL 4 Foundation Adaptive Virtual Academy features virtual touch points and on-demand learning using the world's most advanced adaptive learning platform, which personalizes the learning experience to the learner's existing knowledge and confidence levels. Using sophisticated algorithms and artificial intelligence based on research into how people learn and retain information, this one-of-a-kind ITIL 4 Foundation adaptive course is combined with a guided virtual experience and interaction with our ITIL Subject Matter Expert (SME). This course is designed to guarantee certification is reached by including the following resources:

A social learning platform for peer-to-peer networking and expert guidance

The official ITIL 4 digital textbook

The official mobile app with practice exam questions

An ITIL 4 Foundation exam voucher to get you certified

Test Drive Adaptive - ITIL 4 Foundation Module

Key Features:

Based on the latest research on learning and how the mind retains knowledge

Training tailored to the individual

Rapid skill retention through hands-on engagement

Algorithms micro-refine the learning experience the more you use it

Try the ITIL 4 Foundation Adaptive Learning Module at:

About Area9

Area9 Lyceum builds 21st century skills and competencies through the world's first four-dimensional learning platform, Area9 Rhapsode™. Based on more than 20 years of research into human factors and cognition, our AI-based platform delivers truly personalized learning at scale – cutting training time in half, guaranteeing proficiency, and making lasting impacts on careers and business outcomes.

About Howspace

Howspace is a dialogue-driven learning and development platform powered by AI. By bringing facilitation methods to a digital environment, it delivers increased involvement, engagement and sustained impact in both learning programs and organizational development initiatives. Howspace is built on over 20 years of management consulting and organizational learning expertise. Howspace is already trusted to drive engagement and change in 180+ organizations across 10+ countries. To learn more, visit www.howspace.com

About Learning Tree International

Learning Tree International is a trusted, global partner delivering mission-critical IT training and certifications, as well as the communication and critical thinking skills necessary to effectively deploy and deliver major IT initiatives. With over 2.5 million IT & business professionals around the world enhancing their skills through Learning Tree's extensive library of proprietary and partner content, the Learning Tree ecosystem reflects how learning is done today and provides greater impact than eLearning or classroom learning alone. Transformational business solutions have evolved from working collaboratively with clients to address large-scale process improvement initiatives.

To learn more, call 1-888-THE-TREE (843-8733) or visit LearningTree.com/Evolve

Media Contact:

Tricia Sacchetti

Vice President, Worldwide Marketing

Learning Tree International

+1 703 925 5552

Tricia_Sacchetti@LearningTree.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Learning Tree. Such statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond the control of Learning Tree. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Learning Tree will be the same as those anticipated. Learning Tree cautions readers that a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, such forward-looking statements. Learning Tree is not undertaking any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect future events, developments or changed circumstances.

ITIL® is a registered trademark of AXELOS Limited, used under permission of AXELOS Limited. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Learning Tree International

Related Links

http://LearningTree.com/Evolve

