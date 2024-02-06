LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator Announces Next "Breakthrough to Scale" Program

BOSTON, Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LearnLaunch Fund + Accelerator, the trailblazing supporter of innovation in the education and workforce sectors since its first program in 2013, announces that applications are open for its next "Breakthrough to Scale" program. Since its inception, LearnLaunch has successfully invested in 81 companies through 13 accelerator cohorts. It is committed to addressing the challenges faced by emerging, early-revenue stage education technology and workforce upskilling companies.

Breakthrough to Scale is a strategic accelerator program tailored to help early-revenue stage edtech and workforce upskilling companies navigate the complexities of scaling in the education market. The program provides participating companies with capital, expert guidance from experienced Venture Partners and mentors, and follow-on investment upon completion of milestones defined in the program. The program focuses on helping early-revenue stage companies find strong product-market fit, build repeatable and scalable sales, develop measurable impact metrics, and identify viable funding pathways.

LearnLaunch's impact track record underscores its dedication to advancing the education landscape across K-12, higher ed, and workforce upskilling. The companies backed by LearnLaunch have collectively impacted over 40 million learners and raised more than $270 million in additional capital.

A key catalyst for LearnLaunch's impact is a continued strategic partnership and fund investment from ECMC Foundation. ECMC Foundation is dedicated to improving higher education for career success among underserved populations through evidence-based innovation. This approach closely aligns with LearnLaunch's mission. ECMC Foundation's support will allow LearnLaunch to expand its reach and create equitable post-secondary educational opportunities.

ECMC Foundation's President Jacob Fraire said "This edtech fund is highly catalytic for the sector to help close financial and equity gaps and build sustainable solutions," said Jacob Fraire, president of ECMC Foundation. "With this investment in LearnLaunch's third fund, we can multiply these efforts and are especially pleased to see LearnLaunch's track record of two-thirds of its founders being women and/or entrepreneurs of color. Our organizations share an understanding that impact and innovation are optimized from supporting underrepresented groups."

Applications for the new Breakthrough to Scale program open on Feb 5th. While the program is open to all companies in K-12, higher education, and workforce upskilling, this cohort will be particularly focused on companies targeting skills development and competency-based learning, employability tools, and AI-enabled edtech solutions. LearnLaunch encourages interested entrepreneurs and other potential supporters to reach out to [email protected].

