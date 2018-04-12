LeaseAccelerator chosen by ten new Oracle-centric companies for ASC 842 compliance

LeaseAccelerator's Enterprise Lease Accounting solution for Oracle enables companies to rapidly comply with the new ASC 842 and IFRS 16 standards. Using LeaseAccelerator's standard APIs, fast-track playbooks and plug-and-play adapters, data can be seamlessly exchanged with Oracle's general ledger, accounts payable, fixed asset and master data management applications.

Originally released in 2009 to support ASC 840 and IAS 17, LeaseAccelerator's Enterprise Lease Accounting application has been used by Oracle customers for almost a decade to track capital and operating leases under the current standards. As a result, LeaseAccelerator's asset-level lease accounting capabilities have been battle-tested through the monthly record-to-report cycles of many Fortune 500 companies, withstanding the scrutiny of many substantive and SOX audits.

"With the timeline for ASC 842 and IFRS 16 compliance shrinking, Corporate Controllers cannot afford to gamble with version 1.0 software packages from software vendors focused on human resources or real-estate executives," said Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator. "The number one thing we hear from customers today is – give us proven accounting software that works, not slideware, beta code or roadmap commitments. For global companies, LeaseAccelerator is simply the fastest, safest, lowest cost pathway to achieving and sustaining compliance."

LeaseAccelerator is a certified Oracle Gold Level Partner and member of the Oracle Partner Network. The Enterprise Lease Accounting application is built upon Oracle technologies including Java and Oracle Database. LeaseAccelerator is a member of the Oracle Applications User Group (OAUG) and will be presenting at the COLLABORATE 18 conference in Las Vegas later this month.

About LeaseAccelerator

LeaseAccelerator offers the market-leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for Enterprise Lease Accounting, enabling compliance with the current and new FASB and IFRS standards. Using LeaseAccelerator's proprietary Global Lease Accounting Engine, customers can apply the new standards to all types of leases, including real estate, fleet, IT and other equipment at an asset level as specified by FASB and IASB. On average, LeaseAccelerator's Sourcing and Management applications generate savings of 17 percent with smarter procurement and end-of-term management, delivering both compliance and ROI. Learn more at http://www.leaseaccelerator.com/.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leaseaccelerator-chosen-by-ten-new-oracle-centric-companies-for-asc-842-compliance-300628660.html

SOURCE LeaseAccelerator

Related Links

http://www.leaseaccelerator.com

