LeaseAccelerator Launches New Trust Center as InfoSec Resource

News provided by

LeaseAccelerator, Inc.

22 Jun, 2023, 09:46 ET

RESTON, Va., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, a leader in the Enterprise Lease Accounting and Lease Administration application market, announced today the launch of its new Trust Center, providing key InfoSec information to support its Lease Lifecycle Management solutions. The new Trust Center is a centralized resource for information security and data privacy that will help organizations understand and manage security risks and challenges. This new resource shares the policies and protections that support LeaseAccelerator's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions.

The Trust Center is an important manifestation of the priority that LeaseAccelerator places on security and privacy and complements the SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 reports that are already available to clients. The site describes how LeaseAccelerator protects confidential data following applicable global data protection laws and regulations, and includes:

  • Privacy Policy
  • Data Processing Addendum (DPA)
  • Subprocessors
  • Information Security and Data Processing Whitepaper

"Every organization sets data privacy and security guardrails to protect their business, and lease accounting and lifecycle management solutions have an important role to play," noted Michael Keeler, CEO of LeaseAccelerator. "With the Trust Center, our clients can continue to rely on LeaseAccelerator's security and controls with confidence."

"Our team-based approach to safeguarding people, data, and applications has broad benefits for our clients," said Tricia Remacle, Chief Technology Officer of LeaseAccelerator. "The Trust Center is a robust resource that helps clients assess and manage risk."

About LeaseAccelerator
LeaseAccelerator provides enterprise lease lifecycle automation software that ensures long-term compliance, improves operational efficiency, and frees up cash. Thousands of users rely on our secure SaaS platform to manage and automate 900,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $150 billion across 2 million assets in 142 countries, generating 8 billion journal entries.

SOURCE LeaseAccelerator, Inc.

