LEAVE A BOX AND GET A BOX: PIZZA HUT LAUNCHES "REVERSE DELIVERY" DOORMAT TO GIFT PIZZA TO DELIVERY DRIVERS THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

Pizza Hut

06 Dec, 2023, 06:02 ET

The pizza brand seeks to spread cheer this holiday season by giving 'out doormats featuring a QR code that will celebrate delivery drivers during the busiest time of the year

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, there were more than 11.7 billion mail pieces and packages delivered during the holiday season1; meaning every December, thousands of delivery drivers work extra hard to deliver joy to families across the country. Pizza Hut knows a thing or two about delivery, seeing that Pizza Hut drivers deliver customers over 110,000,000 pizzas every year. This holiday season, Pizza Hut wants to help say 'thank you' to ALL delivery drivers during the busiest time of the year with the new "Reverse Delivery" doormat that will give them a free box in return – of pizza, that is.

Starting today, customers can order the new "Reverse Delivery" doormat to leave on their doorstep to help spread joy to delivery drivers this holiday season. 50 mats a day will be offered from 12/6/23-12/10/23 on a first come first served basis on the shopatpizzahut.com website. Here's how it works: the doormat features a code that scans directly to shopatpizzahut.com where any delivery driver can have the opportunity to redeem a gift card code from Pizza Hut while supplies last (Terms and Conditions apply). During a time where delivery drivers work countless hours to spread joy to families across the country, the team at Pizza Hut wants to encourage customers to help say thank you and give joy back to them. 

"Many of us look to delivery drivers to deliver joy during the holiday season," said Lindsay Morgan, CMO at Pizza Hut. "This was our chance to give some cheer back in the form of a delicious meal for delivery drivers to enjoy during their busiest time of the year."

Pizza lovers can also treat themselves and their whole squad with Pizza Hut's beloved, seasonal offering: the Triple Treat Box, which has returned to menus for the holidays. The Triple Treat Box is available now at participating Pizza Hut locations nationwide featuring a holiday-themed box (while supplies last) complete with two medium, one-topping pizzas, five breadsticks and ten Cinnabon® Mini Rolls. You can find the holiday favorite starting at $24.99 (prices may vary) for a limited time. During such a busy time of the year, it can't hurt to take a moment to enjoy your favorite, mouthwatering pie, because even during the holiday season, No One OutPizzas The Hut. 

The Reverse Delivery doormat will be available at shopatpizzahut.com from December 6–10. Delivery drivers can scan the QR code for a Pizza Hut gift card code while supplies last through 12/27/23.

Terms & Conditions: Reverse Delivery offers available first come, first served, while supplies last, quantities are limited. Open to legal US residents physically residing in the 50 US/DC who are 18+ years of age. Ends at 11:59 PM CT on 12/30/2023 or when all available offers are claimed (whichever comes first). A minimum of 4,000 offers are available, Limit one (1) offer per person. Other restrictions apply. For full terms, visit www.shopatpizzahut.com/terms.

About Pizza Hut®
Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), was founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kansas and since then has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in innovation with the creation of icons like Original® Pan and Original® Stuffed Crust pizzas. In 1994, Pizza Hut pizza was the very first online food order. Today, Pizza Hut continues leading the way in the digital and technology space with over half of transactions worldwide coming from digital orders. Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. Hut Rewards is open to U.S. residents 16+. See applicable terms at https://hutrewards.pizzahut.com/terms/.  A global leader in the pizza category, Pizza Hut operates more than 19,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. Through its enormous presence, Pizza Hut works to unlock opportunity for its team members and communities around the world.

For more information, visit www.pizzahut.com. You can remain up to date on what's happening at Pizza Hut by following us on FacebookTwitterInstagramTikTok and subscribing to our YouTube channel.

1 https://about.usps.com/newsroom/national-releases/2023/0919-usps-ready-to-deliver-for-america-during-the-holidays.htm#:~:text=In%202022%2C%20the%20Postal%20Service,packages%20during%20the%20holiday%20season.

